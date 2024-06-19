Ypsi classic car club celebrates 50th anniversary with car show

The Ypsi Area Street Rods
classic car club will celebrate its 50th anniversary with a classic car show at Ford Lake Park, 9075 S. Huron River Dr. in Ypsilanti Township, on June 29 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Former Ypsi Area Street Rods member John Field says the show will act as a kind of reunion for all of the organization’s members, including some who helped to found the group back in 1974. The event will be hosted by the Ypsilanti Township Recreation Department
. Field says township staff were very eager to help bring the show back to Ford Lake Park, where it used to take place prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I can go to a show with 300 cars and up to three-quarters of the people there were members of this organization, or one of their relatives were,” Field says. “This is to reunite all of them and get it moving forward, and hopefully make it bigger than it’s ever been.”
Field explains that the group's annual car show began as a charity event, with all proceeds from ticket sales and raffles going to other local nonprofits such as SOS Community Services
. He says that for this year’s event, he and other former members approached longtime sponsors like Bobby Smith’s Corvette Shop
and O’Reilly’s Auto Parts in Ypsi not for monetary donations, but for door prizes for attendees. Those wanting to continue in the spirit of charity, however, will also have an opportunity to do so. Field says he and some former Street Rods members bought 50th anniversary shirts and hats for all club members. Non-members will be able to buy the apparel as well, with proceeds going to charity.
The event will also feature a live DJ as well as the Lucky Beez
and El Mariachi Loco
food trucks. Field hopes the event will bring Ypsi community members together and help to build interest in community service among younger generations.
“Folks are getting older. It’s getting harder to get out and do things, which is why we decided to do something to get the younger people involved,” Field. “We want to show them this is what 50 years of work in the community can look like. ... We want to get our kids and our grandkids involved as well to see it go another 50.”
Entry to the event is $5 per car, payable at the gate. Classic car owners are encouraged to participate by showcasing their vehicles. Interested participants can register their cars under the Special Events section at ytrd.org
or contact (734) 544-3800 for more information.
Rylee Barnsdale is a Michigan native and longtime Washtenaw County resident. She wants to use her journalistic experience from her time at Eastern Michigan University writing for the Eastern Echo to tell the stories of Washtenaw County residents that need to be heard.
Photo courtesy of Ypsi Area Street Rods Facebook.
Enjoy this story? Sign up
for free solutions-based reporting in your inbox each week.