Summer employment program for Washtenaw County youth returns for 10th year

Washtenaw County’s SummerWorks program is marking a decade of providing paid internships, mentorships, and professional development
opportunities for local youth. The initiative, which started as a public-private-university partnership, has played a crucial role in fostering career growth, workforce development, and equity in the community.
Each year, the program has placed hundreds of young people ages 16-24 in paid internships with local employers. Last year alone, more than 140 youth were matched with nearly 60 businesses.
This year, interns will earn $15-$17 per hour, depending on their high school completion status. Beyond work experience, participants gain access to mentorship opportunities,
professional development training, and career-building resources.
SummerWorks began as a 2016 partnership between Michigan Works! Southeast and the Washtenaw County Office of Community and Economic Development.
The following year, the University of Michigan joined,
providing internship opportunities across its campus. From there, the program expanded, attracting more employers eager to invest in young talent, and Michigan Rehabilitation Services has joined the group of program organizers. Morgan Cox, program coordinator for
SummerWorks, emphasizes that collaboration has been the driving force behind SummerWorks.
“It’s truly a combination of program staff, youth participants and their families, volunteer mentors, employers, partners, and stakeholders,” she says. “Their belief in our mission and vision is what makes this program work.”
In light of changing national discussions on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies, SummerWorks remains steadfast in its commitment to serving youth from all backgrounds.
"We are closely monitoring the presidential executive orders and their potential implications," Cox says. “Regardless of social identity or economic situations, we have access to a supportive environment when entering the workforce. We envision a community where all young adults are equipped with the skills, knowledge, and networks to set them on a career path toward financial and professional success. We are committed to providing young adults in Washtenaw County with equitable access to workforce opportunities.”
SummerWorks is currently seeking local businesses who are willing to take on one or more interns for the summer. Business owners can learn more and get involved here
.
Cox also encourages young people who may be unsure about applying for internships to explore the program’s benefits. Information for potential interns is available here
.
“We always encourage young adults who are conflicted to give the program a try,” Cox says. “In addition to paid internships, youth have the option to receive a mentor, work on a professional portfolio, and participate in professional development sessions once a week.”
Clifton Kirkman II is a freelance journalist, father, sickle cell warrior, and minister at New Macedonia Church in Ypsilanti. He was born in Detroit and has lived in Ypsilanti since 2005.
Photo courtesy of SummerWorks.
