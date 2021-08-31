Ypsi's Parkridge SummerFest makes successful return to in-person format

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority hosted a table at Parkridge SummerFest. Pictured are Alyshia Dyer, Crystal Campbell, Jeanice Townsend, Cherelle Barksdale, Meshia Terrell, and Nora Tucker.

A Ypsi Bike Coop volunteer prepares for a bike clinic and a raffle to give away a refurbished bike during Parkridge SummerFest.