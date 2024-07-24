Invisible face mask: U-M startup's device kills viruses with helmet-based air curtain

University of Michigan (U-M) startup Taza Aya
has developed an innovative and invisible "mask" that provides a defense against dangerous, airborne pathogens. Unlike the more common paper or fabric face mask, the new technology harnesses the power of nonthermal (aka cold) plasma
, and comes in the form of a lightweight backpack-helmet device that creates an invisible "waterfall" of treated air.
"Think of the air curtain
for a big box store, for example. It's designed to keep the warm air in the building in the winter and cold air in the building in the summer," says Herek Clack, a U-M associate professor of civil and environmental engineering, and co-founder of Taza Aya. "It's the same idea here."
As air passes up through the back of Taza Aya's device, 99.8% of airborne viruses are killed off. This cleaner, safer air is then forced out, in a downwards arc, through nozzles on the front of the device. Wearers are protected behind a continuous ear-to-ear curtain of nonthermal plasma-treated air.
"It's a wearable, much more human-friendly protective barrier in front of your face," Clack says. "You can use it very easily and efficiently to block or to protect your breathing zone."
Clack says that the device is an additional option for workers in industries where respiratory disease transmission is a job risk. His team recently successfully tested the technology at the Michigan Turkey Producers processing facility, where they attached the device to the brim of employees' safety hats.
"They liked that it was not so intrusive. It allows you to see people's faces better and communicate better," Clack shares. "There's a lot of falloff with face masks, like breathing issues, acne, ears being pinched, and sharing emotions. There is also a real human part to this."
Taza Aya was an awardee in the Invisible Shield QuickFire Challenge in 2020. The competition, created by Johnson & Johnson Innovation in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, called for "ideas for potential solutions that repel and protect against airborne viruses while integrating seamlessly into everyday life."
Clack says Taza Aya's device has the ability to be miniaturized. He points to the benefits of the technology in the event of a new pandemic.
"During the pandemic we were kind of held hostage by other countries because we didn't have enough masks," Clack says. "We already know that enough masks can't be manufactured. This is another place where I think we could make a difference in the future."
Jaishree Drepaul is a writer and editor based in Ann Arbor. She can be reached at jaishreedit@gmail.com.
Photo by Jeremy Little, Michigan Engineering.
