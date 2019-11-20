Tech Homecoming returns to connect Ann Arbor companies to job seekers on Thanksgiving Eve

Ann Arbor SPARK will host its fifth annual Tech Homecoming event to connect local tech companies with local and visiting talent on Wednesday, Nov. 27, the night before Thanksgiving. The event will be held at tech coworking space Cahoots, 206 E. Huron St. in Ann Arbor.

Tech Homecoming was created to connect out-of-town visitors who are in the area for Thanksgiving and expose them to career opportunities in Ann Arbor. Last year's event saw nearly 300 attendees. Since 2016, the event has attracted job seekers from 24 different states and 14 countries.

Jenn Cornell Queen, SPARK's vice president of marketing and communications, says many professionals who move away from the Ann Arbor area want to come back, but aren't aware of the job possibilities or the booming tech landscape.

"It's a good way to show people who don't live and work here every day that there are opportunities here that might surprise you," Queen says.

This year's participating companies include KLA Corporation, Thomson Reuters, Alfa Jango, Duo Security and more. Queen says companies are looking to fill positions in a variety of fields, from software developers to marketing positions.

Both local residents and those not looking for a new job can find benefit in attending the event, Queen says.

"These types of events can be intimidating and awkward," Queen says. "This is really informal. Come have a drink and meet these companies. Even if you're not looking for a job, it's an incredible networking opportunity."

Tech Homecoming will be held at Cahoots on Wednesday, Nov. 27, from 4-7 p.m. Attendees can register here and submit a resume in advance for companies to review. Open positions are also listed on SPARK's site.

Emily Benda is a freelance writer based in Ann Arbor. You can contact her at emily@emilybenda.com.

Photo courtesy of Ann Arbor SPARK.