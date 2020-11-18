Job seekers can connect virtually with Ann Arbor-area companies at this year's Tech Homecoming

This year's Tech Homecoming, hosted by Ann Arbor SPARK, will allow job seekers and Ann Arbor-area companies to network virtually in advance of the Thanksgiving holiday. The event will be held Tuesday, Nov. 24, from 3-7 p.m. online, and registration is required.

Tech Homecoming is traditionally held in person on the night before Thanksgiving, encouraging those who are visiting family in Ann Arbor to consider relocating here for work, but COVID-19 prompted the switch to a virtual platform this year. The event is being offered as part of Back to Michigan, a statewide series of nine career networking events designed to highlight the jobs available throughout Michigan, with the intent of bringing job seekers to Michigan or helping current residents find employment. The series will be held online from Nov. 17-24, with each event focusing on a different region of the state.

Jenn Cornell Queen, Ann Arbor SPARK's senior vice president of marketing, communications, and events, says there are a variety of companies participating in Tech Homecoming and the Back to Michigan series.

"I'm proud of the Tech Homecoming participation this year," Queen says. "We have startups and global brands alike. Job seekers have an option to look into if they want to work for a startup or a global brand."

Some of the companies signed up for Tech Homecoming include Atomic Object, KLA, May Mobility, University of Michigan Credit Union, and more.

Job seekers who want to participate in Tech Homecoming or other Back to Michigan events must register in advance and can provide a resume and background information for recruiters to review. At the event, each company will have a virtual room and job seekers can choose to speak with companies via chat or video call.

While this year's event looks different, Queen says the virtual platform expands Tech Homecoming's reach to those who may not be from Michigan but might consider a career here.

"There's a lot of abundance here in Michigan for job seekers," Queen says. "If we bring someone back to Michigan [from another state] or get someone a job in Michigan, it's a win for all of us."

Emily Benda is a freelance writer based in Ann Arbor. You can contact her at emily@emilybenda.com.

Photos courtesy of Ann Arbor SPARK.