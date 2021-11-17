Annual Tech Homecoming job fair returns to Ann Arbor with in-person and virtual events

Continuing efforts to connect talented job seekers with local companies on the rise, Ann Arbor SPARK
is preparing to host its annual Tech Homecoming
job fair. Tech Homecoming will kick off with an in-person event on Thanksgiving eve, Nov. 24, at Cahoots
, 206 E. Huron St. in Ann Arbor. For the first time ever, SPARK will also host an online version of the event, called Back to Michigan, on Wed., Dec. 8. Both events are free of charge, and both will run from 4-7 p.m.
Jenn Cornell Queen, Ann Arbor SPARK senior vice president of marketing, communications, and events, says she's particularly excited about this year's events because they already have a great mix of participating companies.
"We've got companies looking for everything from product managers to data and software engineers, data analysts, and all the way down to office administration and support staff," she says. "We've got a wide range of employers and also a wide range of job positions that need to be filled."
To ensure that the in-person space is safe for everyone, SPARK will host a maximum of 12 companies (11 are already signed on). There will also be a cap on how many people will be allowed to attend. Cornell Queen also stresses that all in-person participants must provide proof of vaccination at the door.
Participants should also bring copies of their resume and a readiness to mix and mingle with potential employers over drinks and nibbles. The online event will allow participants to find out more about local tech jobs, but from the comfort of their own living rooms or offices. So far, there are 18 companies on board, and attendees will be able to connect with them via one-on-one text chats.
"There's no shortage of companies that are hiring in Ann Arbor at any given time and this job fair is one of our marquee events," Cornell Queen says. "Our job market is pretty consistent. There are always things on the job boards, and I think this event really brings companies and job seekers together in a really big way."
Additionally, she says Tech Homecoming is the perfect way to learn about successful smaller tech companies that are proving important to the local community.
"People may know about the bigger companies like Ford or May Mobility
. But they may not know about smaller start-ups like Shoptelligence
, [which] is housed in SPARK Central, or that they need to hire six people," Cornell Queen says. "They might say, 'Why care about these onesie-twosie companies?' But these onesie-twosie companies are expanding successfully over one or two years, and they need people to help them grow."
Jaishree Drepaul-Bruder is a freelance writer and editor currently based in Ann Arbor. She can be reached at jaishreeedit@gmail.com.
Photo courtesy of Ann Arbor SPARK.