EMU to offer drive-through Thanksgiving meal giveaway for third year

Organizers hope to feed 500 Ypsilanti community members in Eastern Michigan University
’s (EMU) third annual "Thankful For You"
drive-through Thanksgiving meal giveaway on Nov. 21. Event organizers hope to continue the tradition of supporting the Ypsilanti community ahead of the holiday season by providing supplies for essential holiday meals on a first-come, first-served basis.
EMU President James Smith says that the scope of this event "speaks to who EMU is as a community" and the university’s dedication to Ypsilanti as a whole. He says frequent EMU partners who "recognize community need," like the Ann Arbor Area Community Foundation
, the Eastern Michigan University Credit Union
, and Meijer, help make an important event possible.
"In some cases, we’re providing a meal to folks that may not have been available otherwise," Smith says. "We wanted this to be a signature event because the holidays are a wonderful time, and we want to help that all come together for our community members."
"Thankful For You" is an extension of "Thank-Ful," an annual national event spearheaded by Chartwells, the national food service management company behind EMU’s EDining operation.
In addition to the major corporate sponsors, this year’s event is also personally sponsored by Smith and fellow event planning committee member Connie Ruhl-Smith.
"In previous years, we held the drive-through as well as a sit-down meal provided by Chartwells, but this year we wanted to put all of our focus on the drive-through because of how popular it’s been," Ruhl-Smith says.
She notes that drive-through giveaway boxes in previous years contained only a turkey or ham and pie, but this year the boxes will include canned goods from Meijer and fresh local produce.
Last year, the "Thankful For You" drive-through fed around 250 families. This year, event organizers are hoping to double the amount of families served, with approximately 15,000 pounds of food packed up and ready to give away. Ruhl-Smith says 20 boxes will be set aside by EMU’s Department of Public Safety and Student Government to deliver to families involved with EMU’s Children’s Institute
, which provides child care for EMU students, faculty, and surrounding community members.
"We found out that it’s hard for some folks to get to campus, find parking, and walk around," Smith says. "We also heard from community members that they wanted to maximize their opportunities to cook for and spend time with their families."
The drive-through giveaway will take place at the George Gervin GameAbove Center
at 799 N. Hewitt Road in Ypsilanti from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 21. Supplies are limited, and packages are limited to one per car, with priority given to families most in need. Ruhl-Smith recommends lining up early, as some people lined up at 7:30 a.m. for last year's 11 a.m. start. To learn more about the event, or to find ways to donate and support future events, head to EMU’s Thankful for You website
.
"We see this event as part of a big web of influence, and not just a one-off," Smith says. "We want EMU to be the standard of how to engage with the community and how to help those around you."
Rylee Barnsdale is a Michigan native and longtime Washtenaw County resident. She wants to use her journalistic experience from her time at Eastern Michigan University writing for the Eastern Echo to tell the stories of Washtenaw County residents that need to be heard.
Photo courtesy of EMU.
