"Walk With Friends" group promotes exercise and social connection with weekly 2-mile walks in Ypsi

Washtenaw Optimal Wellness
(WOW) has partnered with Ypsilanti Marketing and Print Company
(YMPC) and the Ypsilanti Downtown Development Authority
to bring a new, free walking group to Ypsi residents this summer. Every Saturday, the “Walk With Friends”
group completes a two-mile walk through downtown Ypsi and Riverside Park to promote social connection and provide walkers with a variety of health education resources.
“If I sat down and thought about walking two miles, I’m probably just going to think about it and not actually do it,” says Walk With Friends co-founder and YMPC owner Travis Willis. “When you do it with friends, it eases the thought of it because now you get to walk and talk, and you don’t necessarily realize how much all of the walking adds up over time.”
Willis says he had attempted to start a public walking group last year, but ended up “sitting on the idea” until connecting with WOW President Jeff Tritten, who had identified a need for low-impact, low-commitment movement opportunities in the Ypsi community. Both Tritten and Willis wanted to build an initiative that focuses on community as much as health so that walking feels less intimidating to those who don’t frequently exercise.
“If you look at humans in general, we tend to thrive better in groups,” Tritten says. “That’s where the name ‘Walk with Friends’ comes from, and we’re continuing to push that aspect of it because healthy social connections can help keep you healthy.”
As a certified health education specialist
, Tritten has also built lifestyle medicine concepts into the program to promote wellness in a holistic way. He and Willis have built partnerships with organizations like A2 Fitness
and South Huron Dental
to help expand walkers’ knowledge of their physical and oral health. They've also planned visits from Washtenaw County Sheriff Alyshia Dyer, who will discuss safety; and Melvin Parson of We The People Opportunity Farm
, who will talk about nutrition. Another incentive that has been built into the program is a collaboration allowing attendees to receive vouchers for produce from the Ypsilanti Farmers Market
.
“It’s a two-mile walk, but people aren’t required to do the whole two miles. It’s very low-key,” Tritten explains. “We wanted to make sure this would be accessible to lots of people, and we wanted to promote Ypsi businesses to emphasize the social aspect.”
Tritten and Willis have “Walk With Friends” events planned through Sept. 27, but they're already planning future wellness events as offshoots of the original program. Willis explains that he and Tritten are currently developing a committee of partners to ensure that “Walk With Friends” remains sustainable alongside other potential projects. While there are no current plans to continue “Walk With Friends” once the weather begins to cool down, both Willis and Tritten envision working with local gyms and community centers, or even collaborating with Ypsi-area residents to start their own neighborhood “Walk With Friends” groupsl.
“The partnership between Jeff and I is such a good one,” says Willis. “We can’t do everything, but with a team, we can do a lot more.”
"Walk With Friends" will take place every Saturday this summer, with this year's final walk planned for Sept. 27. To participate, meet the group at YMPC, 105 W. Michigan Ave. Ste. A in Ypsi, to register starting at 8:30 a.m. Walks begin at 9:00 a.m.
“We as a community need to do everything in our power to empower people to take control of their own health,” Tritten says. “We need to empower people to make healthy choices for themselves."
