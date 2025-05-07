WCC to launch programs preparing students for growing semiconductor and battery industries

Washtenaw Community College
(WCC) was recently awarded nearly $2 million through three Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC)
grants to launch new degree and certificate programs that support Michigan’s growing semiconductor and battery manufacturing industries. The funding will advance education and training opportunities aimed at preparing students for high-demand careers and strengthening the state’s mobility sector.
"We want to do what we can do to support workforce development in the county and align with priorities the state has," says Eva Samulski, WCC's dean of career and technical education. "It’s very exciting to include even more options for our students."
Samulski explains that the MEDC funding has gone toward the development of a new Associate of Applied Science in Engineering Technology degree and an 18-credit Advanced Certificate in Semiconductor and Battery Manufacturing, with four certificates embedded into the associate's degree. These programs have been approved by WCC’s Board of Trustees, and are awaiting approval by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC)
before they will be offered to students.
"The tech field is always evolving. We just need to continue moving forward," Samulski says. "If more funding did become available in the future to continue bolstering programs like these, it would be something we would want to pursue."
With Michigan accounting for one-fifth of the nation’s automotive semiconductor demand and ranking among the top 10 states for semiconductor manufacturing, the industry is projecting an 11% increase in jobs over the next five years. As semiconductors power everything from smartphones to new vehicles, expertise in this field is more essential than ever.
"We’ve worked with a number of different companies as part of our curriculum studies so students will have what they need when they get into the industry," Samulski says. "We really want to make sure we are offering education that will prepare our students to help them be successful in these fields once they graduate."
Samulski says she is "very confident" that the new programs will be available for students this fall.
"We want to train the best and brightest to go toward high-paying, high-demand jobs," Samulski says. "Our students get hands-on experience when they take these courses, and making these additional pathways will really help students gain employment within the community."
Enjoy this story? Sign up
for free solutions-based reporting in your inbox each week.