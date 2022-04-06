Washtenaw Community College to host over 100 employers in virtual job fair

Washtenaw Community College (WCC) is set to connect local job seekers with up to 100 employers through its annual spring career fair
, taking place online this Friday, April 8.
"We have such a large and diverse group of companies on board this year, so we've got you covered. Whether you're 16 or 60, it doesn't matter. We have opportunities for everyone," says Cheryl Harvey, director of WCC's Center for Career Success.
The free public fair includes two sessions, running from 10 a.m.-noon and 1 p.m.-3 p.m. Job seekers are encouraged to register for both sessions, as each is anticipated to have up to 50 different companies participating.
After logging in, participants can expect to find 50 employers waiting in different "booths" in a virtual lobby. Participants can read an overview of each company's hiring needs and then choose to enter "booths" to chat with company representatives.
Among the participating companies are the American Red Cross, Beaumont Health, College Nannies, Sitters and Tutors, Belle Tires, Busch's Market, Datamatics Global Services, Old Navy, and Zingerman's.
"Have an updated resume ready. If they're interested in you, a company might decide to video-interview you right there on the spot," Harvey says. "Prepare yourself like you would for a normal interview, because you will have an opportunity to chat with potential employers and you want to be ready to let them know what makes you a good candidate."
To help job seekers prepare, WCC is offering a selection of free workshops that have been folded into the college's Free College Week
activities this week. Among the 60 different free courses available to community members are sessions on employment-related topics, including creating a resume, choosing professional attire, making an elevator speech, and navigating an online career fair.
Harvey also suggests that potential job seekers should try to get a further leg up by doing some research on the job fair website ahead of time to hone in on what companies are looking for.
"After COVID, companies really need people to work for them. So they're paying the right wages, some are offering sign-on bonuses, and others are letting people work from home when it makes sense," she says. "It's a hopeful time for anyone who wants to get back out there in the workforce."
Jaishree Drepaul-Bruder is a freelance writer and editor currently based in Ann Arbor. She can be reached at jaishreeedit@gmail.com.
Photo courtesy of WCC.