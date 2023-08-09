Washtenaw Community College named a national center of nursing education excellence

The National League of Nursing
recently named Washtenaw Community College
(WCC) one of nine Centers of Excellence in Nursing Education nationwide. WCC was the only community college to receive this recognition this year, having last been designated a national Center of Excellence in 2018.
WCC Dean of Health Sciences Shari Lambert says that since the first recognition, WCC has "continually expanded" partnerships with local health care systems as well as offerings for students in WCC's nursing programs.
"There aren’t a lot of pediatric units in the area, so we’ve added a pediatric simulator to our simulation lab," Lambert says. "We also have great relationships with so many great health care systems, which allow our students to get great clinical experiences."
WCC’s nursing program sees approximately 140 students each academic year, according to Lambert, with graduates having very "broad opportunities" for employment as registered nurses.
"We also have students who continue their education to obtain bachelor's degrees while they are working," she says.
Lambert attributes the program's success not only to faculty's work and partnerships with local health care systems, but also to WCC’s dedication to providing excellent, accessible, and affordable education.
"Our college strives to make a positive difference in people's lives," she says.
Lambert hopes the new recognition, as well as the faculty and programming at WCC, will not only bring more students to the program, but also showcase nursing as "an extraordinary profession."
"We have a very dedicated faculty who are here to serve our students," she says. "The opportunities we offer to our students really set us apart."
