Washtenaw Community College tops multiple state and national community college rankings

Earlier this month, Washtenaw Community College
(WCC) was named the best community college in Michigan by two separate rankings, and also ranked the best accelerated online associate's degree program in Michigan.
WCC topped Niche.com
and Intelligent.com
's Best Community Colleges in Michigan lists, and the associate's degree ranking came from BestColleges.com
. Rankings across all three sites were based on qualities such as affordability, access to student resources, and safety in addition to academic quality.
A WCC press release on the rankings says the college's "emphasis on liberal arts," preparation for "high-demand, high-wage jobs" in a number of fields, and low tuition rates helped nab WCC the rankings.
Niche.com ranked 32 community colleges based on "key statistics and student reviews using data from the U.S. Department of Education
," according to their website. Niche's ranking also introduced an "Economic Mobility Index" in order to measure how students' economic status may change upon receiving their degree.
Intelligent.com ranked 27 community colleges "utilizing pre-existing rankings from sources such as U.S. News & World Report
," according to their website, as well as surveys from students and parents on what they deem most important in schools. Factors such as quality of academics and professors, overall graduation rate, and student resources were all considered in developing the ranking.
BestColleges.com ranked community colleges across the country to determine which schools offered the best accelerated online associate's programs and in which fields. WCC's accelerated associate's degree program in business
was named as the second best in the country, taking approximately 17 months to complete as compared to traditional two-year programs.
