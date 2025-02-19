WCC's STEAM Week offers scholarships, resources for students considering STEAM careers

Washtenaw Community College (WCC)
is inviting high students and all community members to learn more about science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM) careers during its STEAM Week
on Feb. 25-27.
"STEAM Week has been a way that we give back to a community that has so richly supported us," says Susan Dentel, WCC's STEM Scholars faculty leader. "It's geared towards high school students, but we invite everyone to come out and learn."
Now in its sixth year at WCC, STEAM Week consists of two days of virtual events and one day of in-person events. Virtual events include career panels on various STEAM fields, workshops on overcoming imposter syndrome, and career exploration tools. There will also be presentations on the intersection of art and design in product development.
"I'm really excited about some of the workshops and panels that we've planned. You can learn about jobs in engineering, math, and physics," Dentel says. "One is with the science librarian who shows students how to look up labor statistics and all kinds of things about careers and making good choices."
Dental says WCC has carefully curated a strong lineup of experts and industry partners.
"We have leaders who are inspiring and who know how to foster student success," she says. "STEAM Week is great for students trying to figure out their direction, options and ideas of what they want to do, and what's out there."
STEAM Week's in-person day will feature speakers and student poster presentations. Dentel is hoping to have students from six counties participate. She shares that teachers have virtually participated in some past STEAM Week events with their students, beaming the talks into their classrooms.
"It's free and accessible, which is good for high school students," Dentel says, "They don't have to travel and their teachers can utilize some of the sessions in their class periods."
Additionally, two STEM Scholar scholarships will be awarded to students. The scholarship is designed to be used for tuition and books for the summer and/or fall 2025 semesters. Any current or prospective WCC student can apply on the STEAM Week webpage.
"We've been doing STEAM Week for a while now, and it's been a great community resource. We want high schoolers, and really anyone in the community, to be inspired by our speakers and the information we'll be presenting," Dentel says. "Anyone that participates will have a good time if they come out, and hopefully everyone will leave with an appetite whetted for science."
Jaishree Drepaul is a writer and editor based in Ann Arbor. She can be reached at jaishreeedit@gmail.com.
Photo courtesy of WCC.
