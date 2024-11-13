New WCC program offers financial assistance and apprenticeships for future teachers

Those considering a teaching career could have their college tuition and fees paid for through a new Washtenaw Community College
(WCC) program designed to address Michigan's educator shortage
.
WCC recently partnered with Talent Together
to offer the program. Talent Together is a consortium of all 56 intermediate school districts in Michigan, which partners with the Michigan Educator Workforce Initiative
.
The program focuses on teacher candidates with little or no previous college credit, and helps them attain their teaching certificates with online and virtual courses. Those who are accepted into the program typically get tuition and fees covered through the Michigan Reconnect Scholarship, with any remaining costs covered by Talent Together. The fall cohort for the pilot program at WCC is 16 students, with about 50 expected to be accepted into the program in the winter semester. Talent Together partners with a number of four-year colleges and universities offering teacher education programs, but WCC is the only community college participating.
Teacher candidates also work as educational professionals while they study, serving in roles such as substitute teacher or paraprofessional. After earning an associate's degree from WCC, teacher candidates move on to finish a bachelor's degree and are placed in a year-long apprenticeship program, earning about 80% of the starting teacher's salary in the district, along with benefits.
WCC teacher candidate Sierra Pauley works as a special education paraprofessional at Childs Elementary in Augusta Township while wrapping up her first-ever semester of college. She says the program connects participants with a "success navigator" who assists them in finding a job in a school and helping them gain hands-on experience.
"I absolutely love my job, and I love being able to interact with and guide students all over the building," Pauley says.
She says that, through the program, she's learned a lot about the state of education in Michigan, including the teacher shortage and the educational gaps the COVID-19 pandemic caused in schools.
"We need more teachers, more resources, and more support staff in schools to help students become up to standards in current curriculum requirements," Pauley says.
Any Michigan resident with a high school diploma who is interested in becoming an educator can apply for the program. For more information visit the Talent Together website
.
Sarah Rigg is a freelance writer and editor in Ypsilanti Township and the project manager of On the Ground Ypsilanti. She joined Concentrate as a news writer in early 2017 and is an occasional contributor to other Issue Media Group publications. You may reach her at sarahrigg1@gmail.com.
Photo by Doug Coombe.
Enjoy this story? Sign up
for free solutions-based reporting in your inbox each week.