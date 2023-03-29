New Washtenaw County improv theatre seeks proposals for long-form shows

Whatabout Theatre
, a relatively new Ann Arbor- and Ypsilanti-based improv theatre company, is seeking proposals for long-form structured improv shows through a new venture called the Revolving Stage Program.
Whatabout Theatre is a volunteer-run membership organization that incorporated as a nonprofit in 2021.
"Our mission is to lay the physical and digital foundation for a performing arts community that cooperatively provides quality entertainment, excellent education, and a creative environment," says Michelle Weiss, president of Whatabout’s board of directors.
Through the Revolving Stage Program, Whatabout will accept submissions for proposals of 45- to 60-minute structured improv shows from March 29-April 18. Weiss says submissions are open to all, including those who might not have previous experience with improv.
"It’s kind of always been a joke that improv is very white and very male," Weiss says. "And one thing that a lot of us in putting this together really wanted to focus on was that if there ever was an art form that should be for everybody, it's improv."
As "inspiration points" for possible show ideas, Weiss mentions "a murder mystery improv show or a musical improv show or Shakespearean improv, for example."
Weiss offers the following advice to those considering submitting an idea: "submit something you are passionate about."
"We are really interested in new shows that have not been produced in this area before. If you've got a wild, wacky, out-there idea, we want to hear about it because we are excited to bring those kinds of things to the forefront," she says.
Whatabout's board will select the shows to be produced. Once auditions are held and a cast has been selected, each show will have a four-month run. The first show is scheduled to begin July 8.
Natalia Holtzman is a freelance writer based in Ann Arbor. Her work has appeared in publications such as the Minneapolis Star Tribune, the Los Angeles Review of Books, Literary Hub, The Millions, and others.
Photo courtesy of Whatabout Theatre.