Ann Arbor area recognized for accessibility for travelers with disabilities

Destination Ann Arbor
recently announced that the Ann Arbor area is the first community in Michigan to achieve a "Destination Verified" status with Wheel the World
. Wheel the World is an online platform similar to travel planning websites like Expedia – except that it exclusively promotes accessibility in travel for individuals with physical, cognitive, and invisible disabilities.
"We recognize that accessibility is a growing need in the travel industry," says Chad Wiebesick, Destination Ann Arbor's director of public affairs. "Essentially, what we're doing is making it easier for travelers with accessibility needs to explore and enjoy our destination with confidence."
He underscores that accessible travel has long been part of his organization's strategy and that the latest initiative was made possible with a Pure Michigan Accessible Traveler grant that Destination Ann Arbor received earlier this year. Destination Ann Arbor worked with local organizations, like Disability Network Washtenaw Monroe Livingston,
to identify accessibility features at hotels, attractions, restaurants, and local businesses throughout Washtenaw County.
"What we learned, in fact, is that many of our local businesses are already prioritizing accessibility," Wiebesick says. "It makes our community an ideal destination for people of all abilities."
He cites examples like the wheelchair-accessible trails along the Border-to-Border Trail, the University of Michigan Natural History Museum's sensory kits for people on the autism spectrum, the Ann Arbor Hands-On Museum's accessible programs, and Ypsilanti's Decode escape room, which has tactile puzzles among its offerings. Gallup Park is notable for its universal access playground and its accessible canoe and kayak launch.
Some area hot spots offer resources for travelers with communication disabilities. For instance, the Michigan and State theaters offer sign language interpretation for performances upon request. In Dexter, the Encore Musical Theatre Company offers automatic doors, accessible bathrooms, and a front desk that works for people who are either standing or seated in a wheelchair.
"Also, every hotel that's been assessed has had at least one accessible room with a level-access shower, and many of them have portable shower chairs upon request," Wiebesick says. "All this information is published on the Wheel the World global website to showcase our community as a destination for accessible travel."
The Ann Arbor area joins the ranks of over 30 "Destination Verified" locations worldwide. Those who are featured will be trained through Wheel the World's Academy to better understand and serve travelers with disabilities. Through the grant funding from Pure Michigan, Destination Ann Arbor can do accessibility assessments with up to 70 different local businesses. Wiebesick invites local companies to reach out to him for an assessment.
"One of the benefits is increased visibility on the Wheel the World platform, so it's a good opportunity to reach new customers. It also enhances a reputation for inclusivity and being a good corporate citizen," he says. "And accessibility features not only benefit people with accessibility needs, but also families with strollers, older adults, and many others."
Jaishree Drepaul is a writer and editor based in Ann Arbor. She can be reached at jaishreeedit@gmail.com.
