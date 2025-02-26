Young business owners ages 10-24 can get grant money through this Ann Arbor foundation

Through March 15, business-minded young Michiganders ages 10-24 are invited to apply to MI-IMPACT Foundation
's second annual Kidpreneur! Grant program
. The Ann Arbor-based nonprofit, which is dedicated to leading simple, sustainable projects and programs that impact Michigan youth, will award grants in varying amounts up to $50,000. The program's mission is to help recipients start or grow a business, or supply a service that they feel is valuable to their community.
"We had a successful first program last year, so we decided to circle up and do a version 2.0,” says Angela Space O’Rourke, director of MI-IMPACT. “The Kidpreneur! Grant program is a great opportunity that supports our youths' entrepreneurial spirit.”
Grants will be available on a rolling basis until funds are exhausted. Interested youth can apply on MI-IMPACT's website
. A one-page resume, business plan, and projected annual budget including expenses are required for consideration. Finalists will be contacted in April and the grant recipients will be announced after that.
"Last year we had candidates from all over Michigan, so we contacted them by Zoom and did little interviews and then told them, 'Hey, we've picked you,'" O’Rourke says. "It was a fun moment to see our finalists so surprised and excited about the opportunity."
She points to past Kidpreneur! Grant awardee Andrew Clarent of Bad Axe, Mich., whose company is called Extreme Freeze
. Clarent, who graduated high school last year, was running an ice cream truck in his community when he applied for the inaugural Kidpreneur! Grant program. A $25,000 award has allowed him to invest in equipment and marketing efforts, widening the reach of his business.
"We're encouraging all ideas and business models," O'Rourke says. "Last year we had submissions related to tech apps, there was a bath bomb and lip balm company, and one applicant wanted to start a community garden in their town."
O'Rourke also highlights that the grant program, similar to other MI-IMPACT initiatives, leans toward prioritizing families with modest incomes.
"We want to make an impact for youth whose parents wouldn't necessarily be able to give them the funds they need to start their business idea, or their product or service idea," she says. "The idea is that MI-IMPACT can fill the gap of the funds so that these youth can move forward and just see where their dream takes them."
Jaishree Drepaul is a writer and editor based in Ann Arbor. She can be reached at jaishreeedit@gmail.com.
