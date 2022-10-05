"Ypsi in October" campaign promotes a month of spooky, autumnal events

Ypsi Real
and Ypsilanti businesses are hoping to make Ypsi a destination for all things autumn and Halloween-themed this year. Ypsi Real (the Ypsi-focused branch of nonprofit tourism organization Destination Ann Arbor
) recently launched a special landing page called "Ypsi in October
" to highlight a full month's worth of activities in the city.
"We're excited that there are so many cool events happening in Ypsilanti," says Maria Skrzynski, marketing coordinator and office manager at Destination Ann Arbor.
The month of activity starts with a new event, the Ypsi in October Kick-off Spooktacular
, on Friday, Oct. 7 from 6-8 p.m. in locations throughout the city, held in conjunction with First Fridays Ypsilanti
. Businesses around the city will offer a variety of demonstrations and family activities. The Back Office Studio
will host the official kick-off, featuring free workshops, creative projects, and additional information about all the fall-themed events happening throughout the month.
Other official Ypsi in October events include the Holy Bones Festival and Halloween Market
at the Ypsilanti Performance Space on Oct. 15, the Black Cat Cabaret
at the Riverside Arts Center Art Gallery on Oct. 21-22, a screening of "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" in Frog Island Park on Oct. 27, and colorful nighttime festival ypsiGLOW
on Oct. 28. ypsiGLOW also will host a series of mostly free workshops all month long, in which area residents can create lanterns, luminaries, "glow worms," and more. Rounding out the month of festivities is the All Hallows Illumination
from 7-9 p.m. Nov. 1 in Frog Island Park.
Ypsi Real will also highlight other fall-themed events around the area, from a creepy gallery of art at Stone & Spoon
to Night Terrors
at Wiard's Orchard to lantern tours of Highland Cemetery
.
A complete list of Ypsi in October events is available here
.
