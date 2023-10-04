"Ypsi in October" returns with a full lineup of spooky-season events

October has only just begun, but Ypsilanti is in full autumn swing with a host of fall- and Halloween-related events for all ages lined up throughout the month. The events come to residents as part of Ypsi Real's "Ypsi in October
" initiative, which markets the city as the "area's premier Halloween destination."
Destination Ann Arbor and Ypsi Real Marketing Coordinator Maria Skrzynski says that after the success of last year's Ypsi in October events, which included the Holy Bones Festival
and performances by Neighborhood Theatre Group
, there was a desire to make this October even better for residents and visitors alike.
"This year we really wanted to expand the idea," Skrzynski says. "I'm really excited for the new themes, and what's to come in the future for these events."
Skrzynski explains that the idea to market the city as a "premier Halloween destination" came from a shared interest in seasonal events from local organizations and residents. The Ypsi in October planning team includes Skrzynski alongside organizers of featured events. Those include returning events, such as First Fridays
, and new ones, like the Ypsi Freak Fest
hosted by Wyrd Byrd
.
"It was a fun passion project to promote Ypsi as a Halloween destination," Skrzynski says. "It was really a group effort that really worked out and grew a lot of support in the community."
The goal, Skrzynski says, is to put on Ypsi in October events annually, growing and including more local businesses, nonprofits, and individuals each year to keep residents and visitors coming back for more "haunts, attractions, and family fun" when October rolls around.
"Last year, it was very well received, which gave us more of an opportunity to expand," she says. "It's really important that folks come to these events, but also go and explore the rest of what the city has to offer."
While current construction projects
may make downtown seem a bit daunting, Skrzynski and other collaborators want residents and visitors to know that these events – as well as affected businesses – will still be open and ready for attendees to come and join the fun. More information on Ypsi in October, including a list of upcoming events, is available here
.
"I hope this becomes an ongoing initiative," Skrzynski says. "I want to support Ypsi as the place to be as long as I'm able."
Rylee Barnsdale is a Michigan native and longtime Washtenaw County resident. She wants to use her journalistic experience from her time at Eastern Michigan University writing for the Eastern Echo to tell the stories of Washtenaw County residents that need to be heard.
Photo courtesy of Ypsi Real.
Enjoy this story? Sign up
for free solutions-based reporting in your inbox each week.