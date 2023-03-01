Ypsi Transit Center receives $7m in federal funds, preps for renovation and return of onsite staff

An expanded and improved Ypsilanti Transit Center (YTC) is one step closer to becoming reality after a recent allocation of $7 million in federal funds
. Additionally, the Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority
(AAATA) hopes to add ticketing agents at the center before 2023 is out.
AAATA received $300,000 in federal funds in 2022
to support the planning process for the new YTC. The recent $7 million allocation from the federal omnibus spending bill will go toward the construction of the new center, expected to cost about $18 million total.
Jesse Miller, an Ypsilanti resident and board member for the AAATA, says the new center will be unveiled in 2027 "if all goes well." Another often-requested item is set to be launched later this year, however: a staffed customer service counter. YTC's Ann Arbor counterpart, the Blake Transit Center, has long had ticketing agents, but YTC has not had any for years.
Miller says staff are currently undergoing training, and the YTC office space is being renovated to allow for on-site ticketing service. AAATA staff are hoping to have customer service agents start working at YTC sometime in September.
AAATA staff already surveyed the community in 2015 to determine that the new center should be built on the same site. More public input opportunities are set for late 2023 and 2024. Those will determine the layout and more specifics for the expanded center.
Miller, who joined AAATA's board in 2018, says plans were in motion even then for the renovation of the YTC. AAATA applied for a number of grants over the years but was unable to secure them, so the $7 million in construction funds is "so fantastic," Miller says.
Those interested in the YTC project's progress or public engagement opportunities can follow AAATA's project page
or sign up for the AAATA's e-newsletter
.
Sarah Rigg is a freelance writer and editor in Ypsilanti Township and the project manager of On the Ground Ypsilanti. She joined Concentrate as a news writer in early 2017 and is an occasional contributor to other Issue Media Group publications. You may reach her at sarahrigg1@gmail.com.
Photo by Doug Coombe.