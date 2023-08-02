Ypsi Vegan Fest to launch Aug. 12, featuring vegan food trucks and other vendors

The inaugural Ypsi Vegan Fest
is set to take place from 11 a.m.- 5 p.m. Aug. 12 at Riverside Arts Center
(RAC), 76 N. Huron St. in Ypsilanti. The event is sponsored by downtown home goods store Stone and Spoon
, with support from Ypsi Real
and The Newton of Ypsilanti
.
Stone and Spoon owner Jen Eastridge says about half her staff members are vegan, and her shop carries a number of vegan-friendly goods. She wanted to bring together other Michigan-based retailers who cater to vegans so that local vegans can explore their offerings.
"We have a really large vegan and what I'd call plant-curious customer base here in Ypsilanti," she says. "And vegans will drive for good food. They will go the distance."
Eastridge says there might be a few late vendor additions, but the list of businesses that will be represented at the event is already growing long. Most will offer prepared foods, but there will also be non-edible items like vegan candles.
Food trucks confirmed for the event include Shimmy Shack
, Sisters on a Roll
, Craveable Food Trailer
, Vedged Out
, and Vegano Italiano
.
Other confirmed vendors include One Sweet World
, Cinnaholic
, Water and Wheat
, Botanical Bake Shop
, More Life Foods
, Detroit Jerky
, and Light Phosphorus
. Ypsi-based vendors will include pop-up bubble tea vendor Poppin's Tea
and vegan candle maker Infinite Glow
.
Eastridge says several of the vendors have a significant following, so she expects people from as far away as Toledo or Detroit to attend.
"Cinnaholic is beloved, and so is Shimmy Shack," Eastridge says. "... When they show up, people come."
A $2 donation is suggested to support the event. Visitors can also donate to two organizations for animal lovers, SASHA Farm
and Rebel Dogs Detroit
. Food trucks will be located in the RAC parking lot, while other vendors will have tables inside RAC's Off Center space.
Sarah Rigg is a freelance writer and editor in Ypsilanti Township and the project manager of On the Ground Ypsilanti. She joined Concentrate as a news writer in early 2017 and is an occasional contributor to other Issue Media Group publications. You may reach her at sarahrigg1@gmail.com.
