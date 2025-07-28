Ann Arbor pickleball facility wins statewide energy efficiency award

Christie Howden, CEO and co-founder of Wolverine Pickleball
in Ann Arbor, has won the 2025 Energy Champion award from the Small Business Association of Michigan (SBAM)
. The award honors Howden for making environmentally conscious choices during the building of her 39,000-square-foot pickleball facility.
"It was a very pleasant surprise. I didn’t realize I was doing anything extraordinary. I was just doing my thing," Howden says. "Then they emailed me and said that I had been nominated and won."
Howden and co-founder Leslie White opened their first Wolverine Pickleball facility in 2020, and then a new, expanded facility in December 2023. During the process of building the new facility, Howden committed to many energy-efficient procedures and utilized lighting, HVAC, and refrigeration rebates from DTE Energy. She also took advantage of major renovation incentives while building the Northville Pickleball Club, a new 50,000-foot space set to open in September.
"Our first location was a very drafty warehouse, so when we were planning our new building we definitely wanted it to be as energy-efficient as possible," Howden says. "We were very conscious about decisions with insulation. We also use a lot of lighting, so we chose LED lighting throughout."
The facility features automated lighting and thermostat controls, which not only reduce energy consumption but also make operations easier for staff.
"Just having the lights turn on for people walking into rooms has made a difference," Howden says. "Having the thermostats all controlled and optimized for peak times means that we don't burn as much air conditioning or heat."
Howden adds that her facility is "so tight" that she barely has to run heat in the winter, and credits much of her energy efficiency success to state resources. She shares that her business underwent an audit, which provided analysis, valuable insights, and recommendations for further improvements. Howden is excited about the upcoming addition of an electric kitchen and solar panels.
"Definitely take advantage of state resources like the Small Business Association of Michigan, because they have dedicated personnel that will help you for free," she says. "They will do a complete assessment for you and give you ideas and share resources."
Howden underscores that Wolverine Pickleball is more than just a sports facility; it’s a community center offering a wide range of activities, from trivia nights and goat yoga to corporate team-building events. In any given month, thousands of people walk through the facility's doors.
"We want to be a premier facility that is going to last for a very long time. It's important that we think about our impact on and in the world," Howden says. "What's also important is how that investment is going to pay off, and getting returns on running as efficiently as possible."
