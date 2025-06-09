Community members weigh in on new community center coming to Ypsi Township

This article is part of Concentrate's Voices of Youth series, which features stories written by Washtenaw County youth with guidance from Concentrate staff mentors. In this installment, student writer Jahshua Treadwell interviews community members about the impact of a forthcoming community center on the site of the former Cheney Elementary School.
For years now, people have been talking about the need for a new community center
in Ypsilanti, with the abandoned Cheney Elementary School site discussed as a potential home for one. Now that the school's been torn down and the project is moving forward
, I wanted to hear what people in the community are saying today. What do they hope this new space becomes? What should it offer?
To find out, I asked local residents and people who’ve been active in the neighborhood. The biggest thing I heard is a need for strong youth programs — safe spaces, mentorship, and fun activities for kids and teens. People want this new center to be something that brings everyone together in a positive way.
Unfortunately, the current federal climate, including tariffs on building materials, could impact how quickly things move forward. Even with these challenges, community leaders are committed to making sure the building is done right and serves the people well.
A space for pride, ownership, and growth
Jamall Bufford, a community leader and longtime advocate for arts and youth mentorship, shared his excitement about the possibilities this center could bring. Bufford believes this space can inspire young people to dream big — not just by giving them something to do, but by giving them a place where their ideas, talents, and voices matter.
“It’s about building opportunity, ownership, and pride,” he says.
Crystal Campbell, director of operations at the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office, hopes the center becomes a true resource hub — one that meets people where they are. In her previous role at Washtenaw County, Campell helped secure funding for the project, purchase the location, and start the process of demolishing the previous building.
"It is a once in a lifetime, generation-impacting project [and] I believe in it," Campbell says. "All the data shows how important safe places and safe [mentors and staff] are for young people to deter violence, for aging adults, and for families. This project has the potential to be all those things to a community in dire need of resources.”
Youth at the center
Justin Harper, a leader with Community Leadership Revolution
(CLR), emphasized how vital it is for young people to be meaningfully involved from the very beginning.
“A space like this could really give young people something positive to look forward to,” he says. “It’s not just about keeping them busy — it’s about helping them grow.”
CLR runs the CLR Academy, which focuses on leadership, literacy, and life skills for youth. Harper is excited about the community center becoming a launchpad for future leaders.
“It’s more than just workshops,” Harper says. “It’s about giving young people the confidence to lead — in their schools, in their neighborhoods, and in life.”
A base for organizations already making a difference
As program director for Washtenaw My Brother’s Keeper
, Bufford is eager to bring programs and events into the new space. The youth empowerment group has been serving this neighborhood for years and is known for hosting barbershop talks, healing circles, and leadership sessions for boys and young men of color.
“Having a base at the community center would help us reach more youth, build stronger relationships, and give young people a place to feel heard,” he says.
What the community wants
From everyone I talked to — educators, parents, mentors, and teens — the message was clear: People want this center to reflect the community’s values and needs. They don't want it to be something built for the people, but something built with them.
Najma TreadwellAuthor Jahshua Treadwell stands at the site of a future community center in Ypsilanti Township.
As a young person myself, I know how much something like this matters. It is something personal and important to me. It’s easy to feel like there aren’t enough spaces truly designed for us — not just to play, but to grow, connect, and lead. A center like this could mean more friendships, more opportunities, and a stronger sense of belonging. Whether it’s for learning, connecting, or just having a safe place to hang out, people want this to be something the whole community can be proud of.
I know I do.
Jahshua Treadwell, 15, is a homeschool student at Treadwell Learning Academy.
Concentrate staffer Eric Gallippo served as Jahshua's mentor on this story.