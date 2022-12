What are you most excited for in Washtenaw County in 2023?

2019

An Embracing Our Differences mural at Gallup Park in Ann Arbor.

Advocates hope the new TC1 zoning designation in the State/Eisenhower corridor will make the area more walkable and livable.

Djangophonique performs at North Star Lounge.

Maniacal Mead Co. co-founders Patrick Echlin and Jeff Fraser in their production facility.

Hasini Anand, a young mental health advocate who was featured in Concentrate's Voices of Youth series.

Jenny Jones and Matthew Countryman both work with Justice InDeed.

Cyclists on the Border-to-Border Trail.

Young people hold up their love letters to Ypsilanti, created at an YpsiWrites booth at the Ypsilanti Depot Town Farmers Market.