Ypsi program helps youth and adults build skills and confidence for careers in the trades

This article is part of Concentrate's Voices of Youth series, which features stories written by Washtenaw County youth with guidance from Concentrate staff mentors. In this installment, student writer Jah'Niya Treadwell takes a look into an Ypsilanti-based program that prepares young people and adults for skilled trades careers.
Have you ever looked at a building and thought, “How did someone even make that?” Or wondered what it’s like to be an electrician or a plumber? The Ypsilanti-based Trades Program for Youth and Adults
was started to help people do just that. It’s designed for both teenagers and adults who want to learn hands-on skills, explore careers in the trades, and build confidence along the way.
For young people, the organization's TradeScouts youth program is all about learning real-life trade skills, like how to use tools, stay safe on the job, and work as part of a team. But it’s not just about building things. TradeScouts also aims to help students build character, work ethic, and the confidence to succeed in any job, while building actual projects and taking field trips, like visits to the Home Depot, to learn more about the trades. They also help with career planning, job hunting, and even starting a business.
Najma TreadwellTradeScouts program participants pose with small sheds they built to be used as Little Free Libraries and mini-food pantries.
Christian Reeves was referred to the program by his pastor, so he decided to give it a try. Through his work with TradeScouts, he learned how to use different tools safely and understand their purposes. He also developed personal qualities, like leadership, teamwork, and patience.
"This program isn’t one-dimensional like many others that focus on teaching just a single trade," Reeves says. "With TradeScouts, while you do learn how to build, the experience goes far beyond that. It taught me a variety of skills that I can apply in everyday life — not just in a trade, but in how I think, work with others, and handle challenges."
Laying the foundation
The Trades Program was founded by Lawyer Vaughn, who has over 35 years of experience in construction. His journey started back in 1987 when his mom bought a house in Ypsilanti that needed a lot of work: plumbing, electricity, drywall — you name it. As the oldest child in a single-parent household, Vaughn took the lead fixing it up. That experience sparked his interest in skilled trades and started him on a path that led to a carpenter apprenticeship and eventually a master's degree in construction management.
Over time, Vaughn and his wife, Cassandra Vaughn, noticed a problem: not enough young people were going into the trades. Together, they created the Trades Program to help people discover these important, high-paying careers.
Today, the organization offers three main programs. The TradeScouts afterschool program for middle and high school students offers hands-on learning through projects and work with guest instructors. TradesCamp is a short-term, intensive experience offered during school breaks that introduces students to the basics of construction, electrical, and plumbing work. For adults, there is TradeUp: a program for those looking to start fresh or upgrade their skills with the support of experienced mentors and practical job training.
Through TradeScouts, Ryan Moore learned how to use different tools and materials, as well as woodworking. But he also learned something else.
“It helped me see college isn't the only option after high school," Moore says.
According to Moore, one major challenge of the program was deciding what to do for a group project competition.
"We handled it by making group decisions — talking with each other and throwing out different ideas," he says.
Moore's grandmother, Rosalinda Moore, was impressed with how engaged her grandson was in the program.
"Even when he plays sports, he misses practice at least one day every week," she says. "He only missed one night of the Trades Program, and that was due to him not feeling well. And he was always ready when I picked him up. ... I believe he's a pretty confident kid already, but seeing what he can do with his hands and using the tools, I think boosted his confidence in the area of carpentry."
Giving back to the community
Using new skills to help others is another important part of the program. One project students have worked on is building small sheds. These were turned into Little Free Libraries and food pantries for the Washtenaw County community, where anyone can grab a book or some groceries. Another project is building toy boxes for a daycare center.
Najma TreadwellSmall sheds built by TradeScouts participants to be used as Little Free Libraries or mini-food pantries.
Right now, there are many jobs in the skilled trades, but not enough trained workers to fill them
. TradeScouts helps change that by giving people the tools — literally and figuratively — to step into a future they may not have thought of before.
"This experience opened my eyes to another potential career path I might want to pursue in the future," Reeves says.
Jah'Niya Treadwell is a homeschool student at Treadwell Learning Academy. She has participated in TradeScouts and is looking forward to possibly attending summer TradesCamp.
Eric Gallippo served as Jah'Niya's mentor on this article.