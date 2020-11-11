From heated patios to a new delivery app, Ypsi restaurants innovate to survive winter in pandemic

Sun Chao, regional investment director for CapStone Holdings, which is creating a new app that would waive food delivery charges for customers in the 48197 and 48198 ZIP codes. Doug Coombe

Ypsilanti restaurateurs are employing a variety of strategies to stay strong through the COVID-19 pandemic this winter, from creating heated outdoor patios to getting creative about takeout and delivery options.

Rois Savvides, owner of the Tower Inn at 701 W. Cross St. in Ypsilanti, says the restaurant he has run with his wife since 1997 is doing about 60% of the business it was doing at this time in 2019.

"We're staying above water, but still not making as much money as we used to," he says.

Rois Savvides.

That's largely due to the low number of Eastern Michigan University (EMU) students residing on campus this fall.

"They're operating with almost no people on campus, and we don't see staff coming in like we used to," Savvides says. "The Cross Street area depends so much on the university, and every merchant in that area is struggling."

Savvides responded to the situation by cutting dining room staff and ramping up takeout and delivery offerings. Patrons can order via GrubHub and DoorDash, but more money stays in local pockets if customers use the Tower Inn's own delivery employees. And Savvides says the latter choice has a secondary benefit.

"With third-party deliveries, the moment the food leaves the kitchen, the restaurant has no control over when or how it gets there, how long it's been in the car," he says. "We lose control over quality."

He says the restaurant will continue to emphasize takeout and delivery – an approach that's also been embraced by Andrea "Cuppy" White, owner of Cuppy's Best Soulful Cafe at 1030 Ecorse Rd. in Ypsilanti Township. White completely closed her restaurant's dining room for the entire pandemic because she's caring for an elderly parent at home and doesn't want to risk bringing COVID-19 home with her.

"One of our saving graces is that we have a drive-through here," White says. "I don't see us doing dine-in any time soon. I just don't feel comfortable with that. We're doing takeout, delivery, or drive-through."

Andrea "Cuppy" White.

She says the restaurant took a hit when Michigan's Stay Home, Stay Safe order was first issued, but business has bounced back since then and "the community has been very supportive of us." Business improved further this summer when the Black Lives Matter movement prompted a surge of support for local Black-owned businesses, and Cuppy's was featured as part of a Buy Black Friday campaign.

Another boost for the business was recently signing a contract to be a "preferred vendor" for the University of Michigan (U-M), meaning that Cuppy's can deliver on campus and cater various U-M events. Cuppy's current online presence only includes a Facebook page, and White says she needs to get a company website up and running before she can begin filling U-M orders.

She says she's grateful for the community's support but hopes that customers will continue to patronize small, local businesses like hers.

"I would like for people to be more supportive of one another, not just supporting mine but other small, local businesses," White says. "I'd like for people to help find [more] funding for small businesses instead of the big corporations. That would really be great."

"Nobody wants to open a business during a pandemic"

Longtime restaurant owners like White and Savvides have struggled mightily with COVID-19, but Jesse Kranyak, Mark Maynard, and Dan Klenotic had perhaps an even greater challenge: establishing a new restaurant during the pandemic. The two opened Bellflower at 209 Pearl St. in Ypsilanti in August.

"Nobody wants to open a business during a pandemic, but at the same time, we put all this money out and bills are still due, with people to pay back for construction and bank loans due," Kranyak says. "We decided we had to open, but what it comes down to is how you navigate that."

One benefit of Bellflower's Pearl Street location is that it's adjacent to a large alley that can accommodate outdoor seating. It's covered, and the owners recently installed gas heaters to make outdoor dining more comfortable in the cooler weather.

Bellflower's patio.

Bellflower had been offering takeout for lunch, but not for dinner. Maynard says that was in part because many Bellflower menu items, like seafood and mussels, don't lend themselves well to takeout or delivery. However, the restaurant announced a new takeout menu for dinner on Nov. 5, as well as cocktails to go.

Dan Klenotic prepares food at Bellflower.

"The menu will change every week, but the first item is Cornish hen," Maynard says. "Every week or so, we'll roll out one dinner that people can order online and come in and pick up hot."

Kranyak also owns the Wurst Bar at 705 W. Cross St. in Ypsilanti. He's been frustrated that the city of Ypsilanti has closed streets to support outdoor dining in the downtown and Depot Town areas but not on West Cross Street. As the weather grows colder and outdoor dining is less appealing, though, he says the playing field will be more even. Wurst Bar staff are exploring having all patrons order at the bar this winter instead of having wait staff at tables.

"We have our loyal following, and we have delivery and online sales, and we made it through," Kranyak says. "... We'll keep doing the same thing and keep our current customers happy by selling good-tasting food and consistently serving it with a smile."

Wurst Bar co-owners Jim Seba and Jesse Kranyak outside Wurst Bar.

Building a better delivery service

A new app called YpsiEats may provide a little breather to help Ypsilanti restaurants to stay in business through the winter. CapStone Holdings, founded by EMU alum Keith Stone, is working with an app developer to create a platform for local diners that waives delivery service fees for restaurants in the 48197 and 48198 ZIP codes. The consumer would order from the app, which would be seamlessly integrated with the restaurant's ordering and payment system, and CapStone Holdings will foot the bill for the delivery charges.

Sun Chao is regional investment director for CapStone and co-founder of the Back Office Studio coworking space in downtown Ypsilanti. He says Stone saw a need among local restaurateurs for a more cost-effective third-party delivery solution during the pandemic.

Sun Chao.

"It's getting colder and harder for people to sit outside dining in Michigan's winter, so they're focusing more on delivery," Chao says. "The challenge is that the GrubHub or DoorDash companies charge 25% to 30% of the restaurant's profit. Most restaurants run a 6% to 10% margin. So the more they sell, the more they lose."

A phase one beta trial of YpsiEats is nearly ready to launch with a handful of restaurants. Chao says CapStone Holdings will evaluate the business model through January 2021, and if it's successful, the app will be made available to all restaurants in the designated ZIP codes through May 2021, when it will become warm enough for patrons to sit outside again.

By "evaluating the business model," Chao says he doesn't mean how much money is being made, but rather how well the app catches on with customers.

"We are losing money on this. It's a pure social impact project," Chao says. "We are not trying to make money off this, just support local business. Nothing will change on [the user's] end, but it would benefit the restaurant greatly."

All photos by

Doug Coombe