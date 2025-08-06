Ann Arbor tech festival a2tech360 returns for 10th year

Ann Arbor SPARK
is bringing back its signature event, a2Tech360
, for a 10th year. The annual, family-friendly celebration of local tech innovation and the talent driving it takes place Sept. 24-Oct. 3.
“It’s been fun to talk with the folks that were involved from the beginning and sort of look back at the different events and see how much it has evolved," says Jennifer Hayman, senior vice president of marketing, communications, and events for Ann Arbor SPARK. "And it’s pretty substantial.”
The event started as a one-day extravaganza called Tech Trek
, inviting visitors to a public expo featuring local tech companies. That offering has since been absorbed into a much larger multi-day celebration showcasing the region’s vibrant tech ecosystem. This year, participants will get an inside look at over 60 companies through interactive demos, insider discussions, product displays, games, and giveaways. Many events are free, held at various locations throughout the city, and participants can attend in-person or virtually. Visitors can also fuel up with food from local vendors and venture to nearby tech hubs via complimentary pedicab rides.
One of the things that Hayman is most excited about is a new twist on Tech Homecoming
, a popular SPARK-hosted networking event for job seekers and local companies. The event is typically held Thanksgiving week, targeting tech professionals who are visiting family in Michigan. This year, it's being incorporated into the a2tech360 lineup.
"For a very long time, it was a statewide initiative that really aims at getting folks that maybe went to school here, or grew up here and are going to school elsewhere," Hayman says.
This year, Tech Homecoming will be incorporated into the a2tech360 lineup. The event will take place Oct. 2, the Thursday before the University of Michigan homecoming football game. The timing will make it easier for companies to participate and to connect with alumni returning for homecoming festivities.
“We’re really hoping that all those folks coming in for the homecoming game and alumni activities will be able to make some great connections with some hiring companies," Hayman says. "And maybe we can get those folks to move back here permanently – kind of change their visit into maybe an exploration of 'Where do I live? Where do I work?'”
Another highlight is a new twist on Tech Talk
, a series of short tech demos presented by local innovators, which has historically been a ticketed event held at the Michigan Theater the morning before Tech Trek. This year, SPARK is setting up a stage in Liberty Plaza and hosting Tech Talk during Tech Trek. The two events will run concurrently on Oct. 3.
"You can come for Tech Trek, walk up and down Liberty Plaza, take the pedicabs around to all the different off-site stops, grab some food, and play the games," Hayman says. "Then you can also migrate into Liberty Plaza. We'll have about 10-12 different demos, including some cool robots."
She says the lineup of speakers will be another major draw this year. Kelly Sexton, a local innovation leader and SPARK's board chair, will keynote the newest event on the lineup, called "The Business of Life Sciences."
"Kelly is going to make a really excellent keynote, of course," Hayman says. "And we've got some really cool speakers coming in to talk about the entire life cycle of a life science business."
A free, adults-only after-party
will cap off a2tech360 at the Ann Arbor Hands-On Museum.
"It’s just the adults getting to take over this really cool kids' space. They’ll have food and drinks, and all these really cool games and activities," Hayman says. "You can meet people and learn about tech through play, which I really love."
