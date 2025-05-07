Gault Village residents plan cleanup and other community events for Ypsi Township neighborhood

A beautification event for Ypsilanti Township's Gault Village neighborhood is set for May 17, beginning at 9 a.m. at Nancy Park. The "Gault Village Glow-Up," organized by Gault Village resident Regan Hizer, is the first of many planned events intended to foster a sense of unity throughout the neighborhood.
"With everything going on in the world, I felt like I wanted to be in my community more and be more present in my own neighborhood," Hizer says. "This is really just a way to get the community to come out and come together."
Hizer explains that many of the event’s beautification efforts will center around Nancy Park and other neighborhood common spaces, while also encouraging residents to work on their own yards. In addition to picking up garbage throughout the neighborhood, volunteers will also plant flowers and assist homeowners who are unable to maintain their own yards. Hizer hopes the event will feel accessible to all.
"The more activities we have going on and the more opportunities we give people, we hope to see more people come out and reduce some social anxiety," Hizer says. "We want events like these to be something fun where people feel comfortable."
In addition to this month’s cleanup event, Hizer says she and other community members are hoping to organize more events and develop more resources for residents throughout the year. They recently started a program called "Our Neighbors’ Kitchen," through which community members prepare ready-to-eat meals to deliver to their neighbors whenever needed. Hizer and her collaborators also have plans for a haunted house and food drive for the fall. Other community members have started their own initiatives . Those include an upcoming event called "Neighborhood Kid Appreciation Day," organized by We The People Opportunity Farm
’s Melvin Parson in partnership with Hizer, and scheduled for June.
"This is just one way to get people out in the community and take pride in their neighborhood," Hizer says. "We thought having these positive things going on will give our neighbors a way to identify with each other."
Those interested in volunteering for the Gault Village Glow-Up can sign up here
. Community members seeking assistance can reach out to Hizer directly at (734) 276-1193, or sign up through this form
.
"I’ve been trying to figure out how to make a difference here in Ypsi without it being overwhelming, and I felt like I could start with the neighborhood I’m a part of," Hizer says. "We’re just looking out for each other."
Enjoy this story? Sign up
for free solutions-based reporting in your inbox each week.