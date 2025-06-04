Study finds union training programs bring millions to Washtenaw County economy

Destination Ann Arbor
has announced results of a recent study
showing that three major national union training programs hosted in Washtenaw County injected $23 million into the local economy last year.
"This is really encouraging news for our local economy, because each summer, Washtenaw County becomes a national destination for skilled trades training," says Chad Wiebesick, Destination Ann Arbor's director of media relations. "And what happens is thousands of professionals – plumbers, pipefitters, electricians, iron workers – travel here from all across the U.S., and even abroad, for a multi-day, weeklong training program hosted at our local colleges and universities."
The study examined the local impact of the United Association of Journeymen and Apprentices of the Plumbing and Pipefitting Industry of the United States and Canada's (UA) Annual Instructor Training Program; the International Association of Bridge, Structural, Ornamental, and Reinforcing Iron Workers' Annual Instructor Training Program; and the electrical training ALLIANCE's National Training Institute. Wiebesick explains that Destination Ann Arbor commissioned the economic impact study to better understand how much of a difference the union training programs really make.
"The results are really impressive. $23 million in local economic impact in just 2024 alone is huge money that has a big impact on our local economy," Wiebesick says. "When these three programs come to town, they're booking hotel rooms. They eat at restaurants, buy at local shops, and check out our cultural attractions. All that type of activity keeps our visitor economy strong and vibrant."
The study found that 20,921 hotel rooms were booked by attendees across the three national union training programs. The data also show that 180 local jobs were supported. Furthermore, attendees sometimes bring along their families for a hybrid business and leisure trip, during which they spend money enjoying tourism opportunities in addition to doing their training.
"This is how economic development happens through tourism, because the dollars that these visitors spend go directly into our small businesses," Wiebesick says. "These programs fill hotels during what would otherwise be a slower season, because they fall between University of Michigan semesters. They support workers across hospitality, food service, transportation, and more."
He underscores that these programs also add continuing value to Washtenaw County's reputation as a hotspot for skilled workforce development. He points to the UA, which has chosen Washtenaw County as its training destination for 35 years.
"Key to this has been just a very successful public private partnership between the national unions and Washtenaw Community College, Eastern Michigan University, Destination Ann Arbor, and our local business community," Wiebesick says. "We have a good reputation. I think it's one of the reasons we continue to see unions come here decade after decade."
