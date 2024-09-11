West Willlow Park renovation breaks ground in Ypsi Township

For the past two years, the Ypsilanti-based nonprofit Odindi Youth Action Village
(OYA) has collaborated with the New West Willow Neighborhood Association (NWWNA)
to develop a renovation plan for West Willow Park at 2099 Tyler Rd. in Ypsilanti Township. The project, which will include increased handicap accessibility, new swings, and spaces for both younger and older children, broke ground on Sept. 8 and is anticipated to wrap up this winter, depending on weather.
Rylee BarnsdaleThe groundbreaking for the West Willow Park renovation.
"There were kids in the community who weren’t going out because they were scared," says Bambo Oluwadare, director and founder of OYA. "Both the youth and the elders in the community wanted a safe park to go to, meet with their neighbors, and for kids to be kids."
Oluwadare says OYA first distributed a survey to community members of all ages to determine their needs. The survey was followed by OYA’s Storytelling Action and Advocacy group
, which hosted intergenerational meetings for the youth and elders of the community to discuss how they wanted to further improve and enhance their community.
"Our survey covered a few different parks in the area, and asked community members what they liked about them," Oluwadare says. "Everyone worked together on the design, and what we brought to the township is what the community wanted to see."
The groundbreaking celebrated the work of community members who were part of the Storytelling Action and Advocacy group, as well as community partners like Ypsilanti Township. A family fun day co-hosted by OYA and the local youth sports program Community Leadership Revolution Academy
allowed kids and family members to play at the park, spend time with neighbors, and learn more about other community resources.
"We have a mission to support and advocate for West Willow by connecting our neighbors and nurturing the flourishing community here," said NWWNA President Jo Ann McCollum at the park’s groundbreaking. "This is a prime example of our dedication and our partners’ dedication to the community."
"I’m very excited," Oluwadare says. "Hopefully this will be a beginning where the youth feel like they are part of the community, and that what they say matters."
Photos by Rylee Barnsdale.
