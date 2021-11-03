Nine new Massey murals (and an obelisk) going up at the LTU campus in Southfield

Muralist Hubert Massey (foreground) inspects the work on his art installation at Lawrence Technological University.What’s happening:
Nine murals and a towering obelisk are going up along the new Southfield City Centre shared-use trail along southbound Northwestern Highway on the campus of Lawrence Technological University. The murals are split into groups of three triptychs; the obelisk, reaching 18 ft. upwards to the sky, is being erected on 11 Mile Rd. east of Lahser.
What they are:
The series of nine murals is titled “Tapestry of a Community” and is the work of celebrated Michigan artist Hubert Massey. The mural concept, which depicts Southfield’s growth from a sleepy farming community to a prominent suburb, was inspired by public outreach events by way of two virtual town halls.
Why it’s important:
The new public art installations are yet another result of Southfield’s commitment to public art; the city has installed 21 pieces of public art since 2016.
The artist responsible for the murals is Hubert Massey, an internationally-renowned muralist who was born in Flint, studied at the University of London’s Slade Institute of Fine Arts, learned fresco techniques from assistants to Diego Rivera, and whose work can be found all over Michigan. Massey’s work can be found at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, the Detroit Athletic Club, the Flint Institute of the Arts, and many more locations throughout the state and elsewhere.
Muralist Hubert Massey and a crew of artists work on a mural along the city of Southfield's shared-use hiking and biking path along southbound Northwestern Highway on the campus of Lawrence Technological University.Building partnerships:
The murals were made possible thanks to a partnership between Southfield City Centre, Southfield Arts Commission, Lawrence Technological University, and the City of Southfield.
What they’re saying: “Dr. Massey’s murals will add to an already impressive collection of public art at Lawrence Tech, as we continue our efforts to beautify our campus and make it a place not only for learning, but also for recreation and reflection,” says Lawrence Tech President Virinder Moudgil.
Got a development news story to share? Email MJ Galbraith here or send him a tweet @mikegalbraith.