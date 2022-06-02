It’s art fair season: Art on the Grand returns to downtown Farmington

What’s happening:
Summer art fair season is ready to kick off in downtown Farmington this weekend with the return of Art on the Grand, the 13th annual street festival along Grand River Avenue. This will be the first full-capacity iteration of Art on the Grand since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. As such, the art fair will adhere to current rules as set by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, organizers say.
Rarin’ to go:
“We’re excited to see how it goes this year,” says Rachel Timlin, cultural arts supervisor for the City of Farmington Hills. “Last year we shrunk (the amount of artists and booths) in size because of COVID-19 but the crowds did not shrink at all. Many of the artists said that they had their best sales numbers, and even compared to before COVID-19. I think people are raring to get out and buy art.”
Art on the Grand is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 4, and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, June 5.The numbers:
This year’s Art on the Grand will feature the works of about 100 artists spread across 88 booths, 30 percent of which, Timlin says, are artists new to Art on the Grand. Kids Art Alley, which features children artists from 6th to 12th grades, is also back to pre-Covid numbers and will host the work of 27 local kids.
What’s planned:
Art on the Grand is free to attend, with artists selling their works in a variety of mediums, including ceramics, jewelry, paintings, and more. Booths line the sidewalks of Grand River Avenue in downtown Farmington while Kids Art Alley can be found next to Sunflour Bakehaus and KickstART Gallery. The Kidzone offers play activities for children and a jazz band will perform on the street. Many of the local businesses, bars, and restaurants remain open during the festival and the Farmington Farmers & Artisans Market will take place on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Riley Park.
What they’re saying:
“Art on the Grand is a great opportunity for the community to get together and see each other. We see a lot of reunions happening on the street, which is always exciting to see,” Timlin says. “We really hope to get a lot of people out supporting these great artists.”
