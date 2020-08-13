Witness 'Art in Action' at community art fair in downtown Farmington

There are two new murals going up in downtown Farmington. And for those curious to check in on their progress, a two-day art fair serves as even more of a reason to come and see them in person.



Art in Action is a community art fair designed by the community itself.



Farmington resident Katy Baracco has been tapped to organize the art fair. She credits Becky Burns and Jeff Pavlik, owners of Sunflour Bakehaus, with coming up with the initial idea.



"We’re trying to draw attention to art in our community, especially with the new murals and KickstART having local artists represented," Baracco says.



"Let’s get people downtown in a positive way."



It all came together in about a week’s time, Baracco says. With the murals currently being painted on the sides of Sunflour Bakehaus and The Vines Flower & Garden Shop, organizers thought it would be a nice idea to have a small art fair in the lot adjacent to the two businesses.



Visitors can watch the murals being painted while shopping for artwork from local artists.



And these aren’t your average artists – if that’s such a thing – but local Farmington youth. Approximately 15 to 18 young artists will be selling their creations, which will include mixed media, on-site screenprinting, and, because it’s 2020, face masks.



It’s for a good cause, too.



Ten percent of sales will go to support KickstART Farmington and ten percent of sales will go to support Busch’s CARES Market, a grocery store for Bridge/SNAP Card holders and food pantry.



"Farmington is a giving place and people really stepped up," Baracco says.



"Let’s give people something to do outside."



Located outside Sunflour Bakehaus and The Vines Flower & Garden Shop, Art in Action is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 15, and Saturday, Aug. 22.



Got a development news story to share? Email MJ Galbraith here or send him a tweet @mikegalbraith.