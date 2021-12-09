Chive Kitchen stays creative in its business model, offers wine-themed events all month long

In the first few months of the COIVD-19 pandemic, downtown Farmington’s Chive Kitchen was faced with a difficult decision: In order to stay open, the vegan restaurant and bar had to cease operating as their loyal customer base had come to know them. Gone was the fine-dining experience; catering events and curating private parties was the new norm.
Catering and private parties was always part of the business model, says Suzy Silvestre, owner of Chive Kitchen
, but with COVID it became the focus. Since then, Chive has re-opened as a more casual destination, operating on a grab-to-go model where customers can order online and in-person. While there’s no table service, they can eat inside now, too.
For fans of a more formal experience, the vegan restaurant is now offering wine-themed dinners and events throughout the month of December.
“We’ve always had a good wine selection — and specifically, vegan wines. It’s something we’ve been cultivating over the years,” Silvestre says. Though it may come as a surprise to some, the wine-making process isn’t always vegan-friendly.
“Of all the spirits, wine is the one you have to watch out for the most,” she says.
Planned for Saturday, Dec. 18, is the Lioco California Wine Dinner event, a five-course vegan dinner prepared by Chef Suzy Silvestre with curated Lioco wine pairings. The ticketed event costs $89 and begins at 7:30 p.m.
On Friday, Dec. 31, is the New Year’s Eve Dinner, which also pairs vegan wines with a five-course vegan dinner. The event begins at 8:30 p.m. and costs $99 to attend.
But that’s not all for Chive and wine. Throughout the month of December, select bottles are available to purchase with a 15 percent discount. And each Thursday, from 4 to 7 p.m., the “Chive Uncorked” happy hour series offers a rotated selection of vegan wines, and also at a discount.
“COVID has been hard and continues to be hard. I see businesses dropping like flies and I’m working 80 hours a week. But I’m lucky to have a small dedicated team here,” Silvestre says. “All you can hang on to is hope. And stay creative.”
Visit Chive Kitchen online
to learn more about their wine-themed events throughout December.
