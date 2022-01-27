Sterling Heights Cultural Exchange announces plans for 2022, seeks performers, sponsors, and more

What’s happening:
A much-anticipated Sterling Heights tradition has announced its 2022 return. The 24th annual Sterling Heights Cultural Exchange is scheduled for Friday, March 11, from 6 to 10 p.m. at the city’s Community Center in Dodge Park. The event is free and open to the public, although a $1 donation is requested.
What it is:
The Sterling Heights Cultural Exchange gathers the diverse array of cultures, communities, and ethnic backgrounds that form together to make the city what it is today. Last year’s event, for example, included displays from 35 different ethnic and cultural groups and organizations local to the community, a varied bill of dance and music performances, and a smorgasbord of foods and desserts.
Who’s behind it:
The Sterling Heights Ethnic Community Committee are hosts and sponsors of the yearly event. The 11-person committee was formed in 1990 as a means to bring together the city’s diverse group of cultures and ethnic backgrounds that call Sterling Heights home.
What they’re saying:
“The evening is really a great chance for people of various ethnic and cultural backgrounds to celebrate their similarities more than their differences,” says Kozeta Elzhenni, chairperson of the Ethnic Community Committee. “We are looking forward to participation from the many nationalities in Sterling Heights and surrounding areas.”
A call for engagement:
The city’s Ethnic Community Committee has put out the call for the community to get involved in this year’s Cultural Exchange. They’re looking for businesses interested in becoming sponsors, restaurants and eateries that can donate samples of desserts and dishes, culturally-related organizations that would like to have a display table, and dance troupes, entertainment groups, and performers to join the event. Those interested are encouraged to call the city at (586) 446-2473
. More information is available online
.
Got a development news story to share? Email MJ Galbraith here or send him a tweet @mikegalbraith.