Small business relief in the way of $5,000 grants made available to Dearborn entrepreneurs

A diverse array of community organizations and stakeholders have banded together to better ensure that Dearborn’s small businesses survive this coronavirus-induced economic crisis.



The application window has opened for the Dearborn Small Business Relief Grant.



Dearborn-based businesses have until noon on Friday, May 1, to apply for the grant, which awards up to $5,000 for businesses with a physical location and up to $2,500 for home-based businesses.



"This crisis has been a gut punch for every business owner out there," says Cristina Sheppard-Decius, executive director of the East and West Dearborn DDAs.



"With hundreds of small businesses in Dearborn, we are doing everything we can to provide the resources they need to get through this and keep our downtown and business districts vibrant."



Grant criteria include that eligible business are for-profit, and not non-profit organizations; have 17 employees or less, including the owners; have a business address in Dearborn, and can demonstrate a loss of income due to COVID-19.



The program is intended to assist smaller and more vulnerable local business owners like restauranteurs, retailers, creatives, makers, and more.



A full list of criteria is available online.



The Dearborn Small Business Relief Grant program is funded by the New Economy Initiative.



A partnership initiated by NEI has ACCESS, the City of Dearborn, East, and West Dearborn Downtown Development Authorities, and Warren and Dix/Vernor Business District Improvement Authorities leading and administering the grant program.



The Dearborn Area Chamber of Commerce, American Arab Chamber of Commerce, and Yemeni American Chamber of Commerce join the partners in offering small business support and technical assistance.



"The City has been advocating for our business owners to receive immediate financial relief," says Mayor John B. O’Reilly, Jr.



"This NEI grant program is tangible and accessible, and we’re doing everything we can to get all available money into businesses’ hands as quickly as possible."



Visit ACCESS online to submit applications for the Dearborn Small Business Relief Grant. Businesses have until noon on Friday, May 1, to apply.



