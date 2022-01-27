Heart the Art offers chance to celebrate and support public art in downtown Farmington this February

What’s happening:
Heart the Art is returning to downtown Farmington for the month of February, a strolling public art festival with its corresponding Hot Cocoa Crawl each Thursday evening throughout the month. A guided walking tour of the city’s public art installations is also planned.
Cold weather, hot nights:
More than a dozen downtown businesses are getting in on the fun this year, each of them offering their own alcoholic and non-alcoholic spins on hot cocoa, mulled wine, teas, and more. Businesses within The Syndicate, Downtown Farmington’s social district, will allow for alcoholic drinks to be consumed outside and within the designated social district footprint.
Live music is also scheduled each Thursday evening, with sets from Mark Reitenga, 6 to 8 p.m. on Feb. 3 at GLP Financial Group; Sheila Landis & Rick Matle, 6 to 8 p.m. on Feb. 17 at GLP Financial Group; and Tom Birchler, 6 to 8 p.m. at Riley Park. An announcement of the Feb. 10 performer is forthcoming.
Supporting public art:
On each Thursday from 5 to 9 p.m., a portion of the proceeds from the businesses participating in the Hot Cocoa Crawl will be donated toward Downtown Farmington’s public art campaign, the funds raised helping to support this year’s public art projects. A Heart the Art survey is currently available online
, as the city’s public art committee asks the community what they’d like to see as the next public art project in downtown Farmington.
Cathi Waun of Downtown Farmington's Public Art Committee will lead a guided walking tour of the city’s public art installations on Thursday, Feb. 17. The art tour leaves from KickstART Gallery at 6 p.m.
A chance to win:
Throughout the month of February, visitors of downtown Farmington have the chance to win Downtown Farmington eGift Cards by participating in the Heart the Art: Photo Contest. Take photos downtown, share them on social media and tag Downtown Farmington on Facebook
or @MainstreetFarmingtonMI on Instagram
for a chance to win.
Visit Downtown Farmington online
for a full line-up of participating businesses, event updates, and more.
Got a development news story to share? Email MJ Galbraith here or send him a tweet @mikegalbraith.