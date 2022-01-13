Inaugural event seeks participants to help make 350 blankets for hospitalized children

What’s happening:
With everyone staying at home more due to COVID-19 and its especially contagious Omicron variant, the timing couldn’t be better for Make a Blanket Week: Macomb. The inaugural event is challenging the community to help make 350 fleece-tie blankets for hospitalized children across Michigan, the type of event that participants can contribute to from the comfort of their own homes.
How it works:
Make a Blanket Week: Macomb is free and open to the public, though registration is required. After registering online
, participants can pick up their blanket kits between noon and 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 15, at the Clinton Township branch of First State Bank. Completed blankets can be dropped off at the same location between noon and 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 22. Participants will also be entered into a raffle to win “free wings for a year” from the Detroit Wing Company.
Who’s behind it:
Make a Blanket Week: Macomb is hosted by Fleece & Thank You
, a Farmington Hills-based nonprofit with the mission of providing comfort care to hospitalized children. The event is presented by First State Bank
and sponsored by the Sterling Heights Regional Chamber of Commerce
.
“We are grateful to our sponsors First State Bank and the Sterling Heights Regional Chamber of Commerce for joining us to help us in our goal of providing blankets to Michigan children who every year face extended hospital treatments,” says Nicholas Kristock, co-founder and CEO of Fleece & Thank You. “This Make a Blanket Week is a unique way to unite communities together in the shared goal of bringing comfort to the hearts of children in the hospital.”
Online happenings:
The event also asks that participants create a personalized video to upload online, which will then be shared with their blankets. For those that want to help but don’t have time to make blankets, donations are also accepted online
. There is also a virtual blanket-making party scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 19, where participants can ask questions and have a chance to win prizes.
