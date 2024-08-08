Sterling Heights hopes to build a ‘Pathway to Play and Preservation’ at the ballot box this November

What’s happening:
This past June, a ballot proposal was authorized by the Sterling Heights City Council, putting the fate of the city’s Visioning 2040 strategic plan in the hands of Sterling Heights voters. That ballot proposal now has a name, “Pathway to Play and Preservation,” and its future will be decided on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5.
What it is:
The Pathway to Play and Preservation proposal asks residents to approve an annual 0.95 millage for the next 15 years, funding the Visioning 2040 plan and its proposed projects into the year 2040 itself. The proposed strategic plan follows the recent Vision 2030 plan, which provided city leaders a roadmap for growing the city over a period in time when most neighboring cities were losing residents.
What it does:
If approved, the Pathway to Play and Preservation proposal would preserve greenspace; reforest the city’s depleted tree canopy; create a dedicated funding source for sidewalk completion and maintenance; build the first hiking and biking trail through the Sterling Heights Nature Preserve; build Red Run Park, a new park in the city’s south end with proposed pickleball courts, dog park, bike and hiking trails, and 24-hour satellite public library; build a new indoor pickleball complex; and reimagine Rotary and Beveder parks.
[Related: Read “Sterling Heights' Visioning 2040 plan authorized for ballot proposal this November” on Metromode.]
What they’re saying:
“Visioning 2040 answers the question that I hear often – What’s next?” said City Manager Mark Vanderpool upon the ballot proposal’s authorization this past June. “The Visioning 2040 projects are exactly what’s needed to maintain Sterling Heights’ status as a destination for families and businesses seeking a great quality of life.”
Where to decide:
While Election Day is held on Tuesday, Nov. 5, this year, Sterling Heights will also provide residents access to official Early Voting sites both at the city’s Community Center and the Chaldean Community Foundation center. Early voting will be offered from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day, including Saturdays and Sundays, from Oct. 26 through Nov. 3.
Learn more at sterlingheights.gov/vote
.
To verify that you are registered to vote, find your precinct, and view your sample ballot, visit mi.gov/vote
.
Got a development news story to share? Email MJ Galbraith here or send him a tweet @mikegalbraith.
Enjoy this story? Sign up
for free solutions-based reporting in your inbox each week.