First deadline approaches for Michigan nonprofits, municipalities to apply for $500K in grants

The Consumers Energy Foundation announced the deadline for their Prosperity Awards this past Friday, Aug. 4, advising local nonprofits and municipalities to submit their letters of intent by 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 11, in order to be considered for the next round of the application process. The Prosperity Awards will grant a total of $500,000 to two or more Michigan nonprofits or municipalities for their winning economic and community development projects.
The 2023 Prosperity Awards mark the third and final round for the Foundation’s signature grants this year, with the Planet Awards and People Awards each granting $500,000 in April and July, respectively. Those winners included $250,000 each for The Nature Conservancy-Michigan Chapter and Genesee Conservation District in the former category, and, in the latter, $125,000 each for Jackson Friendly Home and John George Home and $250,000 for The Storehouse of Community Resources in Grand Rapids.
This third and final round aims to support nonprofits and municipalities in their neighborhood revitalization efforts, and arts and culture projects and programming. Nonprofits and municipalities throughout the state are eligible for the awards, which offer support for as much as $250,000 per project. For context, last year’s winners included the Village of Oxford DDA
for their Downtown Oxford Community Courtyards & Placemaking project, and the City of Muskegon Heights for their planned improvements to Rowan Park downtown.
In vying for a 2023 Prosperity Award, applicants must be a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, or a municipality; operate in Michigan or their project benefits Michigan; and the project must be within an area served by Consumers Energy.
A complete breakdown of eligibility requirements and more about the application process is available online
