Sterling Heights reveals strategic plan for next decade of community and economic development

What’s happening:
It was a big day in Sterling Heights this past Wednesday, Jan. 30, as city officials unveiled two new initiatives at their annual strategic planning meeting, developments that could shape the city for years to come. The Visioning 2040 strategic plan was revealed, a sort of roadmap for economic and community development in the city for the next decade or so, and so too was “Look No Further,” a branding and storytelling campaign that the City will leverage to appeal to both current and future residents and businesses alike.
Looking into the future:
The Visioning 2040 strategic plan follows Vision 2030, the similar-in-spirit strategic plan that preceded it. Such strategic plans aren’t just academic, as Sterling Heights proved with its 2030 plan; the productive REcreating Recreation millage was but one of that plan’s many success stories.
Per the City of Sterling Heights, the Visioning 2040 plan calls for “Public Safety that is equitable, responsive and proactive. A city that is exceptionally maintained, sustainable and environmentally responsible. Educational and recreational opportunities and programming for all ages, abilities and interests. Plentiful and diverse housing and green spaces available for existing and new residents. Engagement with residents and businesses through innovative channels and technology. A destination for entrepreneurs, high tech and emerging industries. Vibrant and attractive areas with unique offerings and focal points. An accessible city that is connected with a robust system of pathways and trails.”
Uniquely Sterling:
Also revealed was the “Look No Further” campaign, which will capture and share the city’s spirit and character. The Identity public relations and marketing firm in Birmingham was tasked with developing the campaign, which aims to showcase the history, diversity, and assets of the community from the perspective of the community members themselves. The campaign is intended to conjure up city pride in those residents and businesses who call Sterling Heights home, and draw the next wave of residents and businesses here, too.
Why it’s important:
“Our Visioning 2040 and Look No Further Campaign represent our collective aspirations for the future and celebrate the unique benefits of living, working and playing in our community,” says Sterling Heights Mayor Michael Taylor. “Both are a testament to our commitment to collaboration and innovation here in Sterling Heights, and I, along with my colleagues on city council, are excited to push up our sleeves and continue building a vibrant future that reflects our spirit and identity here in Sterling Heights.”
