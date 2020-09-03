Sterling Heights library adapts around COVID-19 and home learning programs

With a dramatically different school system operating this Fall, and many students learning from home, the Sterling Heights Public Library has shifted it's programs to fit with COVID-19 restrictions.
Residents with children doing virtual classes, or who are staying home due to safety concerns, are now able to receive deliveries of library materials to their doorstep.
“We understand the problems that many in our community have been facing, and we want to help,” said Sterling Heights Public Library Director Tammy Turgeon.
The library is also unveiling CreativeBug, a new digital service providing library cardholders free access to videos, workshops, and resources for at-home arts and crafts.
“We know that stay-at-home activities are in demand now, and will only increase in demand as the weather turns colder,” said Jason Groth, the library’s Public Relations and Programs Coordinator.
“We think this is a timely add-on to our digital services and hope it’s a welcome supplement to our traditional programming.”
The library is undergoing planned renovations, and with nearly 75 percent of the building under construction, staff had expected to run Fall programs at the neighboring Community Center. With the impact of COVID-19, alternate plans have been made for all programs until Oct. 19. Performances or discussions that do not require audiovisual equipment will be hosted outside the Children’s Garden at the library and craft programs will also be held outside if possible, or made available in ready-to-go craft kits through the library’s curbside pickup service.
To schedule a home delivery, residents with library cards can make an appointment by calling 586-446-2665 and pressing "4" for home delivery. Residents can apply for a card and access to CreativeBug online
at or by visiting the library’s lobby in person.
To accommodate the home delivery service and ensure staffing levels throughout the pandemic, the library will alter its regular hours of operation for the rest of the year, and will continue to offer photocopier, faxing, and one-hour computer appointments scheduled in advance. The library will also continue curbside pickup of materials.