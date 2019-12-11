New brewery opens in downtown Wyandotte

Whether brewing beer or opening a business, one thing remains true: These things take time.



John Friederich and Brian Elsesser certainly know that lesson well. Nearly a decade of hard work and persistence, however, and the pair have cause to celebrate.



Wyandotte Beer Co. opened its doors in late November.



The brewery takes over the old Treasure Alley Mini Mall space in downtown Wyandotte. After three years of renovations, Friederich and Elsesser have completely transformed the place, gutting the structure and basically re-building it from scratch. Four walls and a dream.



Now it’s decked out in earth tones, woods, and plants. And beer. They were going for a cozy atmosphere--something between a coffee shop and a bar, Friedrich says.



"There are a lot of bars in Wyandotte but not many with this vibe. We have big, long communal tables with playing cards and board games," Friederich says.



"It’s been a joy to see that it’s really working. Everyone that comes is interacting, playing games, laughing, enjoying each other’s company. That’s really been our goal all along."



The twelve-tap brewery currently features a stable of six different kinds of beer, including an IPA and golden ale. Friederich says that they want to keep a core group of beers year-round so regulars will always have their favorites available. The rest of the taps will be used for seasonal and experimental brews.



A simple but fun menu features their signature Pizza Joint--essentially a stromboli that breaks apart for dipping. Salads and "American-style" egg rolls round out the menu.



Friederich and Elsesser grew up in Wyandotte. Even after leaving for college, they knew they wanted to return and open their brewery here.



"We looked at other towns but in our hearts, this seemed like the right fit," Friederich says.



"We named it Wyandotte Beer Co. because we are Wyandotte. Wyandotte is us."



Wyandotte Beer Co. is located at 3016 1st St. in downtown Wyandotte.



