Michigan nonprofits win grants for innovations in helping older adults age well and at home

What’s happening:
A national nonprofit with a focus on affordable housing has granted more than $9 million to 17 organizations in Michigan and Maryland working to improve the quality of life for older adults. A total of eight organizations serving Michigan and two serving both states are among those selected for the 2024 Thome Aging Well Innovation grants.
What it is:
First awarded in 2023, Enterprise’s Thome Aging Well six-year program will award a total of $19 million to Michigan- and Maryland-based organizations improving the quality of life for older adults living in affordable communities. The intent is for community residents to be able to age safely and securely at home.
Who, what, where:
Organizations accepted into the Thome Aging Well program include several with ties to southeast Michigan. That includes Jewish Family Service and Senior Regional Collaborative, which intends to partner in establishing a community care hub for older adults in Southeast Michigan; the Southfield-based Presbyterian Villages of Michigan Foundation, which has plans to create a development playbook for affordable continuing care communities; and the St. Patrick Senior Center, which will establish Detroit’s first workforce development and entrepreneurial incubator for older adults.
How it works:
Grantees will receive up to $100,000 in support of a six-month planning phase for their projects. That’s to be followed by a two-year implementation phase supported by up to $1 million, which also includes support for peer-to-peer connection and capacity building throughout the program.
Why it’s important:
“Research has shown us that social isolation and housing instability can have significant, adverse impacts on the health outcomes of older adults,” says Stephany De Scisciolo, Vice President of Impact, Evaluation, and Population Health at Enterprise. “As Americans live longer, it is more important than ever that we identify and invest in new approaches. We look forward to supporting the incredible work of our grantees and their commitment to a future where community care for older adults is readily accessible to all.”
