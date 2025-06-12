Juneteenth event expands to all-day celebration in Sterling Heights

What’s happening:
Plans for this year’s Juneteenth holiday have expanded in Sterling Heights where new collaborations with city partners are resulting in a daylong celebration of the holiday
, which commemorates the ending of slavery in the United States. The city’s African American Coalition hosts their 4th annual event on Thursday, June 19, with free activities planned throughout the day at the Sterling Heights Public Library and Dodge Park.
Why it’s important:
"Juneteenth is a powerful reminder of our shared journey toward freedom and justice," says Sterling Heights Mayor Michael Taylor. "In Sterling Heights, we honor this day not only as a celebration of emancipation, but as a commitment to unity, understanding, and the ongoing work of building a community for all."
What’s planned:
The library hosts the day’s first events, starting with “Stand Up for Freedom: A Dance Workshop” with Detroit’s Abigail School of Dance at 10 a.m. The event is free and open to the public thanks to funding from the Friends of the Sterling Heights Library organization, although registration is required and available online
.
Following the dance workshop, a celebration sponsored by Metroparks will include a visit from the Metroparks Mobile Learning Lab, a soul food tasting experience, Juneteenth craft activity, and book giveaway. That event is also free, although registration for the dance workshop is required to attend either or both of the events.
Festivities move to the Dodge Park Farmers Market at 3 p.m. where Juneteenth vendors and information booths will be set up, hosting almost 30 such booths including several Black-owned businesses and organizations among them. A Juneteenth stage will feature music and dance lessons at 5 p.m. and the Motown-tribute band The Prolifics will headline the Dodge Park Amphitheatre Stage beginning at 7 p.m. The events at Dodge Park are free and open to the public.
What they’re saying:
“By integrating our Juneteenth celebration into Dodge Park Thursdays, the Coalition reaches a broader segment of the community, amplifying a shared understanding of African American history and culture,” says Coalition Chair and Resident Diana Bledsoe. “This approach also helps us advance the Coalition’s mission of bringing diverse perspectives, fostering cultural vibrancy, and driving social and economic progress for African Americans in Sterling Heights.”
Enjoy this story? Sign up
for free solutions-based reporting in your inbox each week.