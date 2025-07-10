Multi-city Nine Mile Road greenway among 11 transportation projects to win TAP grants

Ferndale bikelanes on Livernois could soon connect with the Nine Mile Road Greenway Corridor project. File photo: David Lewinski

What’s happening: A total of 11 transportation projects across southeastern Michigan have received financial support by way of SEMCOG and its Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP). The multimodal transportation projects will receive $11.6 million in TAP funding as the selected communities in Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Washtenaw, and Wayne counties seek to improve mobility in a variety of ways.



What it is: SEMCOG, or the Southeast Michigan Council of Governments, utilizes its TAP program to improve transportation options within the seven counties it represents as a regional planning partner. Of those seven counties, only Livingston and St. Clair counties failed to receive funding in this latest round of TAP grants.



Why it’s important: "SEMCOG's Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) – one of our most impactful programs – enables us to provide direct funding into communities to improve safety for all road users, connect our regional trails and greenways, and improve access to key destinations like schools, parks, and jobs," says Amy O'Leary, executive director of SEMCOG. "These 11 projects show both the need our region has for high-quality, well-maintained walking and biking infrastructure as well as the commitment our communities have to ensuring quality of life for residents and visitors."



Where it’s going: In Macomb County, Washington Township receives $706,355 toward a 0.5-mile pedestrian safety project along the south side of 32 Mile Road between Wingate and Appleview drives.



In Monroe County, the City of Monroe receives $861,832 toward new bike lanes and sidewalks along Monroe Street to better connect residents to Lake Erie.



In Oakland County, the City of Birmingham receives $2,231,297 for a 1-mile bike and and pedestrian safety project on South Eton Road in the city’s Rail District; Bloomfield Township receives $1,427,429 for a pedestrian safety path along Telegraph Road between Golf and Mall drives; Orion Township receives $825,948 for a sidewalk and boardwalk project along Maybee Road that connects to the Iron Belle Trail; and the City of Southfield receives $1,094,801 for the multi-city Nine Mile Road Greenway Corridor project.



In Washtenaw County, the City of Saline receives $505,914 for a sidewalk project that fills in a pedestrian safety gap that starts at River Oaks Boulevard and extends to the Saline River.



And in Wayne County, Canton Township receives $908,626 to fill in almost 2 miles worth of gaps in sidewalks within 0.25 miles of five different schools; Grosse Pointe Park receives $1,811,344 for a Charlevoix Street streetscape project that improves pedestrian safety, improves streetlighting, and adds bioretention islands; Wyandotte receives $796,294 for a downtown sidewalk modernization project; and Van Buren Township receives $445,790 for a 1.5-mile shared-use path along Tyler Road between Quirk and Morton Taylor roads.

