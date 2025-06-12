Placemaking projects, caregivers, and youth sports latest to benefit from Detroit area endowment

What’s happening:
More than $1 million in grants have been awarded to 42 organizations located throughout southeastern Michigan, benefiting groups falling into the categories of regional caregiving; design and access to public spaces; youth sports; and the Grosse Pointe communities. The grants come by way of the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Legacy Funds endowment, which was established by the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation and is managed by the Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan.
What it is:
The Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Legacy Funds endowment is separate from but complementary to the Foundation that shares its namesake benefactor, intended to provide smaller grants to organizations that can make an immediate impact. The grants are smaller relative to the Foundation, which awards hundreds of millions of dollars in grants to transformational projects in the cities of Detroit and Buffalo, N.Y., each year.
Why it’s important:
“The Wilson Legacy Funds continue to improve the well-being of people in rural, suburban and urban communities throughout our seven-county region,” says Community Foundation President Nicole Sherard-Freeman. “From transportation for caregivers and construction of an accessible nature trail, to coaching for girls field hockey and inclusive theater performances, these grants demonstrate the positive impact that can happen when donors, philanthropy, communities and nonprofits work together.”
Where it’s going:
In the Caregivers category, 11 grants totaling $240,880 have been awarded to organizations in Detroit, Pontiac, and more. Among the highlights include a $25,000 grant awarded to the Hannan Center in Detroit, which will support an individualized activities program for people with dementia.
In the Public Spaces category, eight grants totaling $313,384 have been awarded to organizations in Clinton Township, Oxford, and more. One such highlight includes a $50,000 grant awarded to Clinton Township, facilitating the installation of a universal kayak and canoe launch at the Clinton River at Budd Park.
In Youth Sports, the 18 grants totaling $358,000 will be split among organizations representing communities including Royal Oak, St. Clair Shores, and more. Those include a $10,000 grant for Special Olympics Michigan, Inc. in Bloomfield, facilitating the opportunity for young athletes with intellectual abilities to participate in select sports with peers and family members.
And in the Grosse Pointe communities, where Wilson once called home, the Funds have awarded 5 grants totaling $84,000 to the Grosse Pointe Symphony Orchestra Society, Grosse Pointe Theatre, Grosse Pointe War Memorial Association, Grosse Pointe Woods Foundation, and Services for Older Citizens.
Visit Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Legacy Funds online to learn more about this latest cohort and future grant opportunities.
