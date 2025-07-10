Property values keep rising in Sterling Heights and especially in these two categories

City of Sterling Heights

With the latest update in statewide equalization values, Sterling Heights is proving once again that it’s good to be a property owner in Michigan’s fourth-largest city. Sterling Heights repeats as a top five city for State Equalized Values statewide, and ranks as the top SEV community in all of Macomb County.State Equalized Value is part of the property assessment process, and determines property values for tax purposes. Equalization happens on the local and county levels before reaching the SEV process.Sterling Heights’ strong SEV numbers from 2024 have been eclipsed with the latest updates here in 2025, with industrial property values increasing by almost 6 percent and residential property values increasing by 6.5 percent. Industrial property values have been set at $726 million and residential property values at $6.3 billion, earning Sterling Heights the third and fifth highest such rankings among the state's Top 5 SEV cities.“There are many factors that go into strong property values like market conditions and economy, but quality of life is key, and that’s where Sterling Heights stands out among other communities,” says Mayor Michael C. Taylor. “Sterling Heights has desirable neighborhoods, unparalleled amenities, great schools, the best big city safety record in the state, and a master plan full of sustainable development potential balanced with land preservation. For people and business owners looking for quality of life, they don’t need to look further than Sterling Heights.”