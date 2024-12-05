The air feels lighter at the Sterling Heights Public Library thanks to this statewide program

What’s happening:
Air particles are down and concentration levels are up at the Sterling Heights Public Library these days. The SHPL received six free air filters (and replacement filters) this past November thanks to a statewide program intended to help Michiganders breathe a little easier when indoors.
What’s there:
The library’s new air filters support improved air quality by removing 99.9 percent of particles, and some as small as 0.1 microns, that would otherwise be floating in the air, through our nostrils, and into our lungs.
How it’s happening:
The SHPL obtained the air filters through the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS)
and its MI Indoor Air Ventilation Program. That program was launched in December 2022 by MDHHS, partnering with an equipment supplier to provide free air filters to K-12 schools throughout Michigan. The partnership has since expanded its reach
, offering free air filters to public and community spaces like libraries, long-term care facilities, community centers, and more.
Why it’s important:
Indoor air quality might not be top of mind when it comes to a person’s everyday concerns – though it is for many with respiratory and other illnesses. Still, poor indoor air quality carries with it serious short- and long-term health effects, and whether you know it or not. In their Reference Guide for Indoor Air Quality in Schools
, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency writes, “In recent years, comparative risk studies performed by EPA and its Science Advisory Board (SAB) have consistently ranked indoor air pollution among the top five environmental risks to public health.”
What they’re saying:
“This partnership with MDHHS brings invaluable support to our library,” says Tammy Turgeon, Director of the Sterling Heights Public Library. “Clean, healthy air is vital for our community, especially as our library continues to be a hub for residents of all ages. We’re grateful for MDHHS’s efforts in providing these air filters, which will help keep our library a safe space for all.”
The Sterling Heights Public Library is located at 40255 Dodge Park Rd. in Sterling Heights
.
